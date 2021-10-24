 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Chicago ....We're #1, We're #1. Suck it NYC   (msn.com) divider line
22
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The rats in DC are getting pretty ballsy. They're not at NY levels yet, but I see a lot more them around than I used to.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
NY rats will eat Chicago's rats alive.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
New York's paper thin rats couldn't possibly compete with Chicago's deep dish rats.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The rats in DC are getting pretty ballsy. They're not at NY levels yet, but I see a lot more them around than I used to.


But enough about Capitol Hill...
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Got chickens. Don't care.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: NY rats will eat Chicago's rats alive.


Unlike Chicago, New York has pizza that rats are willing to eat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: NY rats will eat Chicago's rats alive.


IDK, but the ones I seen here look battle ready, and since the pandemic the city haven't done shiat about them.
/A few I seen look if they had mange
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Lsherm: The rats in DC are getting pretty ballsy. They're not at NY levels yet, but I see a lot more them around than I used to.

But enough about Capitol Hill...


comb.ioView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When I lived in Pilsen, we always had dead rats in the street cause they got hit by cars speeding through the hood..
 
jim32rr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Alley Rat: NY rats will eat Chicago's rats alive.

Unlike Chicago, New York has pizza that rats are willing to eat.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Well yeah, Chicagoans ain't tossing their pizza in the street after 1 bite
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Alley Rat: NY rats will eat Chicago's rats alive.

Unlike Chicago, New York has pizza that rats are willing to eat.

[Fark user image 850x478]


The Chicago ones are more of meat eaters. Tons of people here have tiny veggie and fruit gardens that they won't touch. dropped some chopped steak on the ground in my back yard, went to go get a broom, and that shiat was gone in 30 seconds.
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: NY rats will eat Chicago's rats alive.


Username checks out.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did someone talk about which pizza is better yet?
 
powhound
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Did someone talk about which pizza is better yet?


Doesn't Domino's have franchises in both states?
 
powhound
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
🤦🏻♂
You know what I meant
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Chicagoans are gonna have a tough fight with their leader, Keeng Ra'at.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: NY rats will eat Chicago's rats alive.


I hear they train a lot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Speaking of Chicago versus New York:

Bill Swerski's Superfans: Bears vs. Giants - SNL
Youtube B9NO24hbe8Q
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The rats in DC are getting pretty ballsy. They're not at NY levels yet, but I see a lot more them around than I used to.


Rodents of unusual size? I don't think they exist.
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Alley Rat: NY rats will eat Chicago's rats alive.

I hear they train a lot.

[Fark user image 448x330] [View Full Size image _x_]


Master Splinter demands discipline.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Gordon Bennett: Alley Rat: NY rats will eat Chicago's rats alive.

Unlike Chicago, New York has pizza that rats are willing to eat.

[Fark user image 850x478]

The Chicago ones are more of meat eaters. Tons of people here have tiny veggie and fruit gardens that they won't touch. dropped some chopped steak on the ground in my back yard, went to go get a broom, and that shiat was gone in 30 seconds.


Around here, the seagulls and crows perform the immediate cleanup service.
 
