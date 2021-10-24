 Skip to content
 
(SoraNews24)   "Dad, I know how to color, okay?"   (soranews24.com) divider line
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kind of like the Mandela Effect, except this is probably the Lacoste Effect if there was such a thing.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kid smart. Dad dumb. Who thinks alligators are bright green anyway?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A few years ago, my family took a Christmas vacation to St. Augustine, Florida. In the area, there's the world's best alligator/crocodile zoo. They have every species there, plus snakes, cassowaries, lemurs...

There's a long boardwalk above a river infested with gators. It's one of the coolest places I've been. And, yep, gators are grayish. Except for the albinos they raise there.

If you're anywhere near there, check it out. Spend a few hours. See the whole thing. Very much worth your time, if you're into that sort of thing.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
additional reason dad is dumb: "green/gray confusion" is NOT a common form of color blindness.


i was fully expecting it to be red/green and daddy to inquire "child, why are these alligatore red?"

son "oh, they're not really. i just drew them completely covered in human blood! they've been eating fat, covid-positive florida tourists all day!"
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So after they set his mind at ease he got a blowjob? I too think my son might be colorblind.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wally would like a word...

dyn1.heritagestatic.comView Full Size
 
