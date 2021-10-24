 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   On this side of the Pacific, we would call this "the drug tray"   (soranews24.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Public toilet, Customer service, Customer, Door, Bathroom attendant, Idea, Restrooms, Win-win game  
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dive bar I used to frequent has a problem with the back of the toilets being used as such, so they glued astroturf down to the tank lids. Within the night it was ripped off and the adhesive reside was chiseled out of the way. Altogether impressive display of will.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA     "This makes me emotional!"

Fair enough. But when you clap and cry tears of joy, the people in the other stalls become concerned.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The hotel restrooms at the event I went to last weekend had sturdy shelves over the TP dispenser at the right height to set important stuff on while sitting, and could definitely hold more than one kilogram.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Japanese are so far advanced in toilet technology. Their toilet experience is that of wonder and magic. Ours is a dull fecal affair.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
likewise, having a small 3 legged table with a vase or small decorative is handy when coming home and having to balance a bag, keys, take out et cetera. good yard sale find.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Japan? Where's the bin for soiled panties?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MBooda: Japan? Where's the bin for soiled panties?


You get those at the vending machine by the door.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How often do they get broken by people farking against them? My side-piece is a *kind* of an accessory, right?
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sinko swimo: likewise, having a small 3 legged table with a vase or small decorative is handy when coming home and having to balance a bag, keys, take out et cetera. good yard sale find.


Yeah... i bring all that into my bathroom too. Dig into the takeout wings while I'm shiatting. Like a TV tray, right next to my toilet!
Prop up the phone, watch tik-tok videos, skip the dumb ones with my poo finger.
Perfect bathroom set-up!
 
