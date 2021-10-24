 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Carson, California..It's a real gas   (yahoo.com) divider line
15
•       •       •

HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get some febreeze

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't live in California?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You spelled Carlson wrong.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It smells like New Jersey," one resident said.
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
42 Years ago I had to commute through Carson on the 405. It stunk like hell back then. I think that had a big play in why I moved to Colorado.
 
alienated
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have to do a DC drop for a small chain of boutique grocery stores in Carson , once a week , and yes , it does stink ever more than usual .
 
jim32rr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So James Corden lives in Carson?
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's A Gas Movement #2 For Winds And Bowels 50th Anniversary Tribute Video
Youtube 9XCrK4EGVzk
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Swamp gas? It's a given in most coastal areas.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ifarkthereforiam: 42 Years ago I had to commute through Carson on the 405. It stunk like hell back then. I think that had a big play in why I moved to Colorado.


Did you try rolling the windows down?
 
Madaynun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Rolling Stones - Jumpin' Jack Flash (Official Video) [4K]
Youtube ruTMp4_sy1E


its all right now.
 
vrax
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
These people should just be happy they don't live anywhere near Cowschwitz.
 
Artcurus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
uhhm.. that stuff is deadly after it reaches a certain saturation point. The bad thing is that point is when you can't smell it.

Gotta love West Texas oil and gas fields.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder how long you'd have to go back in time on mass media for them to print something other than "it smells like farts" to cover analysis.  Not that I care, even a little.  Just reminiscing my childhood of not being able to say fart, you must be polite and call it a sparkle.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: I wonder how long you'd have to go back in time on mass media for them to print something other than "it smells like farts" to cover analysis.  Not that I care, even a little.  Just reminiscing my childhood of not being able to say fart, you must be polite and call it a sparkle.


Or a "bunny fluff" as my bro and sis in law called them when my niece was a toddler.

\\\friend lives in a town like that.  Frebreez is useless.
 
