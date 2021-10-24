 Skip to content
 
(Macon Telegraph)   "I choose you, wire fraud" Georgia man accused of using COVID relief funds to buy $57,000 Pokémon card   (macon.com) divider line
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pokémon cards? Did I time travel back to 1990? Imma fix the future! Or, at least, profit obscenely from my foreknowledge.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Pokémon cards? Did I time travel back to 1990? Imma fix the future! Or, at least, profit obscenely from my foreknowledge.


Since Pokemon cards didn't debut until 1998, traveling back to 1990 would be a good time to get on the ground floor, yeah.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dublin is about 54 miles southeast of Macon.

Glad to see that very necessary to the story geography reference got its own one sentence paragraph!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The wire fraud is that he lied about the size of his business, the $285k and 10 employees part. It's unclear if he said the line he was in, but that's a failing company or working down at the bottom, and a loan wasn't going to help. Should have just told him to stock shelves at the supermarket along side his underpaid former employees.

The Pokémon card wasn't part of the wire fraud. It's just a giggle at the levels of incompetence we're seeing.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The headline under the article caught my eye.

Pokémon cards in Happy Meals spark armed confrontation at McDonald's, Georgia cops say

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Vinath Oudomsine, soon to be known on the cell bock as Pikachu, was charged by criminal information on Tuesday with one count of wire fraud.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sheesh, I collect comic art and I thought those prices have been getting ridiculous.  For 57k I could get some awesome commissions.
 
