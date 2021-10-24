 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Three former Miss France beauty pageant contestants are suing the Miss France beauty pageant for selecting the most beautiful miss from France   (metro.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Misc, Discrimination, Beauty contest, France, Lawsuit, Pleading, Sexism, former Miss France candidates, Feminism  
•       •       •

533 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Oct 2021 at 4:35 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Serious question, does anyone really think that any of the other stages of these pageants mean especially much when weighed against the subjective attractiveness of the contestants?

Attractiveness as a trait is not limited to physical form, but by the same token I've always understood these sorts of pageants to count physical form as a couple of orders of magnitude more important than any other traits or talents of the contestants.  Those other traits only really come into play when relative, subjective physical attractiveness is basically the same between two competitors and some other critieria is required in order to set one apart.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TWX: Serious question, does anyone really think that any of the other stages of these pageants mean especially much when weighed against the subjective attractiveness of the contestants?

Attractiveness as a trait is not limited to physical form, but by the same token I've always understood these sorts of pageants to count physical form as a couple of orders of magnitude more important than any other traits or talents of the contestants.  Those other traits only really come into play when relative, subjective physical attractiveness is basically the same between two competitors and some other critieria is required in order to set one apart.


Those other traits only come into play to deflect criticism that it is anything more than a voyeur meat-market.  The winner is whichever one gives the judges a stiffy, full stop.  Everything else is a "but it isn't all about giving the judges a stiffy" smokescreen.

Note:  by "judges" I mean whoever is fronting the money for the meat-market, not the randos sat up there like shaved monkeys stuffed into tuxes and/or taffeta dresses.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, ladies... You admit you all find her attractive, too?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They're suing an obviously sexist competition for being sexist?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hold on - are we implying that the interview and talent segments aren't determinant??
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's astounding that pageantry is still a thing. Seriously, are you farking kidding me?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They're pissed they flubbed the question about The Iraq, and such as.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They should have applied to the Miss It's What Is On The Inside That Truly Counts contest.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is where we post the picture of the guy looking slightly confused, slightly amused and blinking a lot.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: They're suing an obviously sexist competition for being sexist?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
nanim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
article: 'French labour code forbids companies from discriminating on the basis of 'morals, age, family status or physical appearance,'

No morals clause?  Does that include letting murderers hide their identity?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Surprised no one sued yet because of the pronoun game
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nanim: article: 'French labour code forbids companies from discriminating on the basis of 'morals, age, family status or physical appearance,'

No morals clause?  Does that include letting murderers hide their identity?


It's to allow office affairs and to be able to sexually harass their subordinates.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: It's astounding that pageantry is still a thing. Seriously, are you farking kidding me?


Mothers of a certain age push their pre-school daughters into them the same was fathers push boys of the same age into sports.  And both parents turn it into personal self-esteem validation.  You train a girl that her self-worth is entirely wrapped around prancing around in a sequined dress and it will often stick.  And these things dole out just enough money it creates a lost-cost situation "what am I giving up if I don't?".  They are shrinking in popularity, butt like snake-handling churches, they keep persisting in the intersection of bad taste and bad self -esteem.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You're participating in a contest that is solely for eye candy and window shopping.

I don't think the regular person watching these shows are wondering about your thesis in quantum physics or your plan to demiliterize the middle east.

Willing to bet that ya knew that before entering too.
 
almejita
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wonder what would have happened if one of the girl suing would have won.  Still be suing?

I read a little but of the article.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well openly judging them on the blowjob is just seen as uncouth so...
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you think they're angry now, imagine how angry they'd be if they had chosen a less attractive woman.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm not sure which one is Miss France but she looks damn good for 100!

/...et, pourquoi est-ce que l'on ne dit pas <<Mademoiselle France>>?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.