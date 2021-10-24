 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   I love it when a plan comes together   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Followup, The A-Team, Rescue, Tuff, Drone operators, Caldera, Canary Islands, Pyroclastic flow, Magma  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Awesome.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Makes sense.  B.A. had a fear of flying, IIRC.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Makes sense.  B.A. had a fear of flying, IIRC.


"I ain't going on no plane, Hannibal".

"Well that's fine, B.A. Here, drink some of this".

"Ok but I ain't going on no
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I love it when a plan comes together

I almost thought they had enough votes to pass the bill.

/ goof for the dogs
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Leales said it would like...for them to share proof that the dogs - some of which had been emaciated by their ordeal - are in good condition.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So shines a good deed in a weary world.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A-Team Intro High Quality
Youtube _MVonyVSQoM
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The IT Crowd - Team
Youtube EoMW8VYb_GE
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
