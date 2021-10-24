 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Yeah, like that is really going to stop forest fires   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We shall see. Let's ask this bear named Smokey how we should prevent forest fires.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It used to be that 50 pine trees lived on 1 hectacre and now they are packed to 10,000 pine trees live on 1 hectacre because the forest is NOT allowed to burn any more. Forests are supposed to burn. Modern Humans have stopped them from burning in order to live near them.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can't have a forest fire if you don't have forests

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Biatch and moan.
Gloom and doom.
Biatch and moan.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's about time obviously wildfires are getting worse the climate is changing etc. etc. etc. we have to adapt our forest management procedures to meet the current situation.

Letting it remain wild is not a solution if we want to prevent the fires we have to manage it to keep the fuel level of those fires to a minimum

There are environmentally friendly ways of logging, mule logging comes to mind, where we can cut and remove select trees without damaging the surrounding forest.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looks like I'll be getting some redwood for my next project.
 
