(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Suddenly, Drew cares about the supply chain issues, and elementary school teachers are terrified to face Monday morning   (abc7.com) divider line
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Notice how Biden's approval rating is directly tied to the availability of alcohol.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My local guy said that small places are getting smaller loads of alcohol....I'm deeply concerned....about my liver.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Capitalism isn't failing, because America is not a capitalist system.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All my liquor is local, so...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Why is it 1.50 more for you than me?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nevermind, I see it's Pennsyltucky.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...wonder if this will lead to any withdrawal deaths? Do we need to do a welfare check on Drew?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The old cartoon with Obama and the levers marked "gas prices" and "economy" is as true now as then, and before then.

Only the left side should be marked "what idiots think the President does."
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's one advantage to living in WI, there is never a shortage of alcohol.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of livers cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Not this guy again....

Please...tell us more professor.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't drink liquor, but there certainly wasn't a beer and wine shortage last I checked. Is this hype? Or do I need to get bottles for Thanksgiving tomorrow?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Eh... alcohol isn't that important.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If your getting all your liquor from overseas you're not trying.  Buy the local stuff .
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I work for a distillery/brewery, so... fark you, I got mine!

/haven't actually had a drink in months, I'm giving my liver an extended break after the COVID lockdown
 
robodog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When it comes down to it 1-3% will leave due to the vaccine mandate, not really affecting annual turnover significantly and lowering overall absenteeism in 2022 because people won't be missing work for 2 weeks for a mild Covid case. Basically employers will have their bottom few percent self-select to leave which will be addition by subtraction.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
**chuckles cannabisly**
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sorry to hear about this issue. God help y'all. Maybe it's time to start making your own at home. Just sayin'.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until somebody loses a rye.
 
robodog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fine for beer and wine, quite a bit less so for liquor.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bingo. it's a frickin democracy. and there are very few alcohol choices actually becoming rare.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

That's it. We're going to have tequilya.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

We'll have to gin up more support or they'll get away scotch-free.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Think of all the booze we're racking up right now.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KingOfTown, run! I'll create a diversion to baijiu some time!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Or, schmerd, what ever...
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ouzo helpful!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

It sounds pretty whisky to me.
 
maram500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

To be honest, given the control of pretty much everything by a small handful of people, the US is less capitalist and more like the Soviet Union.
 
maram500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Do you people have like a federal grant for drinking?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Considering they're a swing state, it makes a lot of sense.
 
