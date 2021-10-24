 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Look, CNN, it's simple: he killed her then killed himself. End of story. Let it go. Seriously, just let it go. Don't you have a plane crash or something to go cover now?   (cnn.com) divider line
    CNN, Wolf Blitzer, The Situation Room, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Strangling, Crime scene, Mobile phone, Crime reconstruction  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brian Laundrie, who authorities had said could help fill in at least some of the blanks about what Gabby Petito's final days looked like

c.tenor.com
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, he's alligator poop or in a country without extradition. Either way, he ain't talking.

Let's get back to the news.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What about the one arm man spotted near the scene?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

oldernell: What about the one arm man spotted near the scene?


We need OJ's investigation team on this. Also can someone get JA Rule? I need to know how he feels about this.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ghouls
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look on the bright side.  Obviously there are no other missing persons, no other investigations, no political issues to investigate.  We have reached nirvana here.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lying to the FBI gets you in so much trouble.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shouldn't they be out looking for Natalee Holloway?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sincerely hope he did not kill himself. I hope he died a horrific death, in anguish for days, unable to get help, alone and terrified.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the proof he killed her? And What's the proof he killed himself?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, confirmed dead? Or presumed dead?
I haven't been following this.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Shouldn't they be out looking for Natalee Holloway?


Is she white?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps they should call this guy for help?

img.nbc.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, the new thing today is "Let's endlessly talk about the shooting on the 'Rust' set. Will Alec Baldwin go to jail? Was the armorer responsible for five other mishaps at other film sites? Should the assistant director be charged?"
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Wait, confirmed dead? Or presumed dead?
I haven't been following this.


Confirmed dead. Where the hell have you been? Dead for at least a week or two, all that's left is some bones and teeth.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: What's the proof he killed her? And What's the proof he killed himself?


It's ok. The court of public opinion is never wrong.
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: Lying to the FBI gets you in so much trouble.


Unless you are a politician.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Marcus Aurelius: Shouldn't they be out looking for Natalee Holloway?

Is she white?


Probably not anymore.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder how many other women that were not as media worthy as Gabby went missing or were murdered yesterday that CNN just doesn't give a flying fark about
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Resident Muslim: Wait, confirmed dead? Or presumed dead?
I haven't been following this.

Confirmed dead. Where the hell have you been? Dead for at least a week or two, all that's left is some bones and teeth.


NO

He must have plucked out some teeth and bones and left them there to throw his pursuers off the trail.

He's now flirting with Natalee Holloway at the blacksite where they hid MH370.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: Gyrfalcon: Resident Muslim: Wait, confirmed dead? Or presumed dead?
I haven't been following this.

Confirmed dead. Where the hell have you been? Dead for at least a week or two, all that's left is some bones and teeth.

NO

He must have plucked out some teeth and bones and left them there to throw his pursuers off the trail.

He's now flirting with Natalee Holloway at the blacksite where they hid MH370.


Anyone who plucked out his own bones is probably not to be messed with.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

oldernell: What about the one arm man spotted near the scene?


Was he hatless?
 
Mukster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Some people are saying he may have been a time-travelling wizard that was responsible for the Jack the Ripper killings. Just asking questions here...
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wow, someone actually made a thread to say they don't care about a story. I thought even posting in an existing thread to say that was bad form.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is one of those he's dead she's dead stories.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Anyone who plucked out his own bones is probably not to be messed with.


The CIA helped him, like in this documentary
Arnold Schwarzenegger Total Recall nose scene
Youtube mSiFXhrxE3Y
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Resident Muslim: Marcus Aurelius: Shouldn't they be out looking for Natalee Holloway?

Is she white?

Probably not anymore.


She's now red and decaying
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Wow, someone actually made a thread to say they don't care about a story. I thought even posting in an existing thread to say that was bad form.


It's almost as if we were on a website whose actual origins were criticism of the media and the stupid things it does.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mukster: Some people are saying he may have been a time-travelling wizard that was responsible for the Jack the Ripper killings. Just asking questions here...


Or they may have been set up by a time-traveling wizard, who killed them both. That probably happens more than we realize because.....time-traveling wizard.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Resident Muslim: Wait, confirmed dead? Or presumed dead?
I haven't been following this.

Confirmed dead. Where the hell have you been? Dead for at least a week or two, all that's left is some bones and teeth.


Traveling for work.
Landed back into more work.
Will travel again soon.

/some parts of the globe actually have kickass vaccination rates and don't even let you enter without proof of vaccination AND a swab result
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jso2897: duckpoopy: Wow, someone actually made a thread to say they don't care about a story. I thought even posting in an existing thread to say that was bad form.

It's almost as if we were on a website whose actual origins were criticism of the media and the stupid things it does.


AKA cookbook
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Gyrfalcon: Resident Muslim: Wait, confirmed dead? Or presumed dead?
I haven't been following this.

Confirmed dead. Where the hell have you been? Dead for at least a week or two, all that's left is some bones and teeth.

Traveling for work.
Landed back into more work.
Will travel again soon.

/some parts of the globe actually have kickass vaccination rates and don't even let you enter without proof of vaccination AND a swab result


AND I am thankful.
Work during Covid sucked.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Look on the bright side.  Obviously there are no other missing persons, no other investigations, no political issues to investigate.  We have reached nirvana here.


It would be nice to have some professional journalism on why that scumbag murder Alec Baldwin is still on the loose.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Marcus Aurelius: Shouldn't they be out looking for Natalee Holloway?

Is she white?


She definitely falls into the "qualified" position on the O'neal Scale™.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Still more tolerable than anything on fuxmews.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And yet some people don't believe he's really dead.
 
pdieten
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jso2897: duckpoopy: Wow, someone actually made a thread to say they don't care about a story. I thought even posting in an existing thread to say that was bad form.

It's almost as if we were on a website whose actual origins were criticism of the media and the stupid things it does.


?

The origin of this site was for Drew to share funny and weird news stories, and everyone else to play MST3K and snark on them.

The media criticism came later.

I liked it better when it was just funny and weird news stories.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jso2897: duckpoopy: Wow, someone actually made a thread to say they don't care about a story. I thought even posting in an existing thread to say that was bad form.

It's almost as if we were on a website whose actual origins were criticism of the media and the stupid things it does.


No you're not, you're on Fark. a website that started "as a way to share interesting news postings with his friends rather than sending them numerous emails."

The book came much later, and no one really cared about it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The could always do a thrilling expose on how Wolf's blitzes always clog the studio toilet.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Wait, confirmed dead? Or presumed dead?
I haven't been following this.


You are the smartest guy here. No need to follow this crap.
 
Snort
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's infotainment.

And we all participated in a long and drawn out murder suicide.

Thanks CNN!
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: cherryl taggart: Look on the bright side.  Obviously there are no other missing persons, no other investigations, no political issues to investigate.  We have reached nirvana here.

It would be nice to have some professional journalism on why that scumbag murder Alec Baldwin is still on the loose.


JFC STFU.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can we film the operation?
Is the head dead yet?
 
jekfark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: cherryl taggart: Look on the bright side.  Obviously there are no other missing persons, no other investigations, no political issues to investigate.  We have reached nirvana here.

It would be nice to have some professional journalism on why that scumbag murder Alec Baldwin is still on the loose.


Now he knows
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What's the proof he killed her?


Exactly. They autopsied the girl, announced it was homicide, but curiously did not issue an arrest warrant for him on that charge.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One of the crazy things about this story is that in the process of looking for Brian Laundrie, authorities found the remains of *FIVE* other people.

Seriously.... WTF?

What The Florida?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

theteacher: Lying to the FBI gets you in so much trouble.


i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I sincerely hope he did not kill himself. I hope he died a horrific death, in anguish for days, unable to get help, alone and terrified.


I'm also hoping for a Red Sox/Dodgers rematch. And a pony.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: The could always do a thrilling expose on how Wolf's blitzes always clog the studio toilet.


ol' 5-flush Blitzer
 
Canabian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, move on, it wasn't like she was a natural blond.
 
