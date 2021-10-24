 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   The good news is that relief from California's current drought is on the way. The bad news is that it's in the form of an "atmospheric river" that will unleash "bomb cyclones" on the West Coast. Batten down the hatches, mateys   (cnn.com) divider line
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue PG&E cutting power to save their own asses.

Thankfully all new homes in CA are all electric so you can't cook anything when the power is out.
 
baorao
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
we need to disentangle the marketing people from the weather people.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tfresh: Cue PG&E cutting power to save their own asses.

Thankfully all new homes in CA are all electric so you can't cook anything when the power is out.


This is why a propane grill is useful.

Although you might need to strap everything down so it doesn't blow away if you're in a hurricane area.

And it's interesting cooking outside after freezing rain as you duck for cover every time you hear the popping sounds before a branch comes down

Cans of sterno can also heat things up if you're not quite so adventurous
 
Danack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are people in California with the phrase "it never rains but it pours" ? Cos is kind of seems like a useful phrase.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ah, mudslide season
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe the weather gods will ease up on us if we start rounding up prominent climate change denialists and chaining them up to boulders to be exposed to the elements as a human sacrifice.

I mean, it's worth trying.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Still not sure if this is worse or better than a dope cyclone. This new rating system is confusing.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like surf's up
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just add it to the seasons of California:
Drought season
Fire season
Bomb Cyclone season
Mudslide season
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Just add it to the seasons of California:
Drought season
Fire season
Bomb Cyclone season
Mudslide season


I was told in another thread that there is an earthquake season.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey you guys, do you remember about three years ago, it snowed so much all the dams in California filled up, and everyone said, Yay, the drought is over! and then they went back to growing almonds and cantaloupes?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm very tired of weather hype like "atmospheric river" and "bomb cyclone."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tfresh: Cue PG&E cutting power to save their own asses.

Thankfully all new homes in CA are all electric so you can't cook anything when the power is out.


Don't they have solar panels and batteries installed at little or no upfront cost to them?

Internet Chick with a huge rack of solar panels said she got them for free.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And people criticize Michigan winters.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pretty sure we'll be fine.
 
walterh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: I was told in another thread that there is an earthquake season.


Earthquake Season is like Cousin Bobby on The Brady Bunch.  It pops in like an unwanted supported character during the middle of another season's monologue.
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: Pretty sure we'll be fine.


Yeah - my plans to move to Teaxasippi to get away from them dad gum taxes is on hold for now.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Flood season starting early this year.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
motifri.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Danack: Are people in California with the phrase "it never rains but it pours" ? Cos is kind of seems like a useful phrase.


Relevant
 
thornhill
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Hey you guys, do you remember about three years ago, it snowed so much all the dams in California filled up, and everyone said, Yay, the drought is over! and then they went back to growing almonds and cantaloupes?


Almonds are really a red herring.

The first thing to ban is lettuce. It has almost no nutritional value and costs a lot to transport and store because it needs to be kept cool and perishes quickly.

Something like 40 percent of agricultural water usage is related to livestock and specifically cows - and of course, methane from them also contributes to climate change. We're not going to solve this problem until we eat less meat.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would rather burn to death and then drown in California than live in Oklahoma.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thornhill: cryinoutloud: Hey you guys, do you remember about three years ago, it snowed so much all the dams in California filled up, and everyone said, Yay, the drought is over! and then they went back to growing almonds and cantaloupes?

Almonds are really a red herring.

The first thing to ban is lettuce. It has almost no nutritional value and costs a lot to transport and store because it needs to be kept cool and perishes quickly.

Something like 40 percent of agricultural water usage is related to livestock and specifically cows - and of course, methane from them also contributes to climate change. We're not going to solve this problem until we eat less meat.


Or learn to do it sustainably.  Like your mom.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Should keep the fires out anyway.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tfresh: Cue PG&E cutting power to save their own asses.

Thankfully all new homes in CA are all electric so you can't cook anything when the power is out.


Don't forget the faucetless sinks that won't work and the automatic toilets that won't flush.
 
