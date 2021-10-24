 Skip to content
(Today)   According to TikTok, skinny jeans are out and mom jeans are back. The ladies at SNL will be so happy to know this   (today.com) divider line
16
    More: Spiffy, Jeans, Generation Y, skinny jeans, strong case, good pair of the relaxed style, looser fit, George Men's Regular Fit Jeans, Generation  
16 Comments     (+0 »)
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to a TikTok from five years ago?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And by the way, that article is literally an ad. It's affiliate marketing. Every time someone clicks on one of those links and buys a pair of jeans, the Today show gets a percentage of the sale.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even wear jeans much anymore.  Can't wear them at work, 5 or 6 nights per week, and never in hot weather.. and when I do put them on, I just hope they still fit.. kinda..
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at a mall in Kyiv, and the jeans department at a shop had styles labeled as "Loose-Fit", "Skinny", "Straight-Leg" and "Mom".  I guess it's an official style now and not just a joke.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Loose-Fit", "Skinny", "Straight-Leg" and "Mom".

"Children's", "middle school", "High school", "gave up"
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bostonguy: According to a TikTok from five years ago?


Um...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Never throw anything away.  If you live long enough, you can use stuff three or four times.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Obama: Where are my mom jeans?  I want to go bicycling.   Next to the tan suit?  Got it.  Now I just need to find my bicycle helmet with the glow in the dark Pokemon stickers.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There are so many things that make me want to run my head into a wall that can be placed after the phrase "according to TikTok."
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: Never throw anything away.  If you live long enough, you can use stuff three or four times.


OK, Agnes.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
According to TikTok

No.

Skinny Jeans

Hard no.
 
trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Alphax: I don't even wear jeans much anymore.  Can't wear them at work, 5 or 6 nights per week, and never in hot weather.. and when I do put them on, I just hope they still fit.. kinda..


Was coming here to say the same thing. My whole life I've always had a hard time finding a size and cut that fits me perfectly. I have one pair now, strictly for yard work/cold weather (along with some fatigues).

I wear leggings/jeggings now for pantswear.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Skinny jeans are a genius way to sell less material per unit.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: Never throw anything away.  If you live long enough, you can use stuff three or four times.


[clears throat]

WHY THE EVER LIVING FARK IS *ANYONE* USING GODDAMNED TIKTOK AFTER WE HAVE CLEARLY SPELLED OUT THAT IT IS WEAPONIZED SINON SPYWARE?!?!?

/rant
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark, I am disappoint... it should NOT have taken this long for someone to post this:

Mom Jeans - SNL
Youtube 2aVxNH6iN9I
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorta want...
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

