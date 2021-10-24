 Skip to content
 
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Strange and unusual relatives
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am happy to report that all of my relatives are, in some sense, strange and/or unusual.
Wouldn't have it ant other way.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of arseholes. Couple cool ones. I moved far, far away.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thinking about it and mentally taking the roll call ... "I'm" the strange and unusual relative
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm the weird outcast of the family.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did have a relative with an unusual name, great-uncle Montegue.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father is one of four brothers who grew up on a farm.

Three are mechanical engineers by training (though one now teaches high school). Their idea of fun is to purchase, fix, and drive things with loud internal combustion engines.

The eldest is a retired reference librarian and classics/languages scholar. His idea of fun is to teach himself Syriac, Akkadian, and Cherokee and to read Aquinas's Summa Theologia in the original Latin.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: I did have a relative with an unusual name, great-uncle Montegue.


Do full French-Canadian names count? Because the full name of my great-great-grandfather (mother's mother's mother's father) was Jean-David Ermidas Tiburce Généreux. Tiburce is apparently an old French name, from Saint Tiburtius.

Though I will throw out this little nugget about his youngest son. So great-great uncle Edmond (named for Tiburce's younger brother) called himself Timmy, because he was by far the baby of the family and felt he could do whatever he wanted, I gather. Anyways, a friend of Edmond's walks by the family house one day and sees great-great uncle Arthur outside, says hello, and asks how everyone's doing, including Timmy. Apparently he didn't know or remember* that his brother called himself Timmy, so he denied having a brother Timmy. After that they never spoke again.

*Arthur ended up dying at Taunton State Hospital of a brain tumor, so there's a good chance he couldn't remember this at the time....

\I could go on for a while on this subject, to be honest, the French-Canadian quarter of the family tree is its own forest....
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Honest Geologist: Their idea of fun is to purchase, fix, and drive things with loud internal combustion engines.


I like them already.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My uncle is kind of a psycho and I, while not a psycho per se, am a bad influence on my niece and nephew so the cycle continues.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My great-grandfather wasn't a talker. When he fished, he used maggots for bait. He kept them between his cheek and gum, like a dip of Skoal.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: Taunton State Hospital


I've been there. And I thought that place smelled bad on the outside
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My aunt is so deathly afraid of cats she refuses to come to my home for any family festivities. The rest of the family will show up except her. She thinks all cats are satanic and will cause harm.
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Arizona rednecks. I have very little to do with any of them. They worship TFG.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: My aunt is so deathly afraid of cats she refuses to come to my home for any family festivities. The rest of the family will show up except her. She thinks all cats are satanic and will cause harm.


She's not wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is the thread I scan to see if any of my family is on FARK.

Neat
 
