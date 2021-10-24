 Skip to content
 
(Santa Fe New Mexican)   Gunman from Santa Fe rampage dies after O.D.'ing in jail. Twice. On fentanyl & crystal. Hidden in 2 different body cavities   (santafenewmexican.com)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reading "gunMAN", I was trying to figure what the two body cavities could be.0
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Reading "gunMAN", I was trying to figure what the two body cavities could be.0

Second one could be his bum?


Second one could be his bum?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, bye.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Mugato: Reading "gunMAN", I was trying to figure what the two body cavities could be.0

Second one could be his bum?


Don't forget the nostrils. Nevar forget the nostrils.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he had a colostomy bag?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn filters
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A doctor found a bag with "clear crystals" in a body cavity.

Should've snatched it out of there at booking.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gunma'am
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh no, anyway...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: BumpInTheNight: Mugato: Reading "gunMAN", I was trying to figure what the two body cavities could be.0

Second one could be his bum?

Don't forget the nostrils. Nevar forget the nostrils.


Oh, also, remember to nevar go...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
specialsauce
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have never seen the words "body cavity" that many times in a single article.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's  the Fark saying?  Oh yeah...and nothing of value was lost.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jackandwater: What's  the Fark saying?  Oh yeah...and nothing of value was lost.


While I tend to agree, I doubt he died of a self-administered drug overdose.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: jackandwater: What's  the Fark saying?  Oh yeah...and nothing of value was lost.

While I tend to agree, I doubt he died of a self-administered drug overdose.


Fentanyl is extremely easy to OD on
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jackandwater: What's the Fark saying? Oh yeah...


Anything is a medicine cabinet if you're brave enough.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
...yeah, she hid them...
 
omg bbq
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Mugato: Reading "gunMAN", I was trying to figure what the two body cavities could be.0

Second one could be his bum?


1) his bum
2) deeper yet up his bum.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

specialsauce: I have never seen the words "body cavity" that many times in a single article.


I feel like you and I read wildly different literature.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: inglixthemad: jackandwater: What's  the Fark saying?  Oh yeah...and nothing of value was lost.

While I tend to agree, I doubt he died of a self-administered drug overdose.

Fentanyl is extremely easy to OD on


Its odd they didn't check her after the first OD though. Some responsibility is with the staff.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Fentanyl is extremely easy to OD on


Had cataract surgery last year under a fentanyl haze.  Both eyes about a month apart.  They swap out your natural lenses for plastic ones while you're awake.  First surgery was so pleasant I was actually looking forward to the second which wasn't pleasant at all. The discrepancy is well-known and documented. That's how powerful fentanyl is and how fast you build up a tolerance.  That shiat is wack.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When you fall off that Hot/Crazy cliff.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why did they name the 16 year old arrested with her?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mybluemake: Why did they name the 16 year old arrested with her?


Juveniles charged as adults in felonies get treated like adults. (See also Rittenhouse, etc.)
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I want to see the video from the jail.
 
Geralt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Beavis and Butthead Do America Cavity Search
Youtube yspHR4IxKiU

That's why you need to conduct a FULL cavity search.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's gotten so bad I completely missed there was a Santa Fe shooting spree
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She has a GoFundMe page to pay for the funeral. It was at the end of the article. Of course, they don't mention how she died.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/brianna-ro​m​eros-funeral-expenses
 
