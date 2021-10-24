 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   "This is your captain speaking... Who had the White Castle's before the flight?"   (heraldsun.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1597 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Oct 2021 at 9:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HOTY candidate here.

Ever had White Castle and flown within 24 hours? I'm surprised the passenger in question didn't blow a hole in the fuselage.

That pilot is as much a hero as Sullenberger.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: HOTY candidate here.


Disqualified for the apostrophe.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, that stuff is great for restarting the digestive system after bowel surgery... or so I've heard.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of the greatest headlines.

Bravo.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laurie Anderson - From The Air
Youtube k1fhRtrC2Cw
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought I was the only one. What is in their food that causes that?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I thought I was the only one. What is in their food that causes that?


The onions.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called a 'fume event', and they aren't common, but, the Airbus gets them much more frequently than a 737 does.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: HOTY candidate here.

Ever had White Castle and flown within 24 hours? I'm surprised the passenger in question didn't blow a hole in the fuselage.

That pilot is as much a hero as Sullenberger.


This reminds me of the time I had horrifying diarrhea on a flight.

I ate a beans and chili hot dog just prior which probably didn't help me in that regard.

After I destroyed the airplane bathroom, which occurred during turbulence of course, imagine my shock when the person waiting for me to get my ass out of there was a black child of not even 8 years old.

I couldn't apologize enough to him after he smelled what I put in there.

And yes I flew United. I imagine the stain of my shame is still on that plane.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taco Bell is far more dangerous than White Castle.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Taco Bell is far more dangerous than White Castle.


Both are less than 1.0 Harribo Sugarless Gummy Bears.
 
Bobbo the Clown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no White Castle in Norfolk, VA, or all of Hampton Roads, and it's a damn shame.

/There's a lot of Navy transplants from the north here..
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I thought I was the only one. What is in their food that causes that?

The onions.


and sam-n-ella.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are no WC's around these parts but I have had the frozen microwavable ones from from the grocery store.  I always regret it after three or four hours of burger burps that even brushing my teeth or mouthwash can't seem to touch.  It's like the food that keeps on giving and not in a good way.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carol and Liz Meet | 30 Rock
Youtube jp-Sbulq8GU


/ pilots, sky law, fart doctor
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Albert911emt: Taco Bell is far more dangerous than White Castle.

Both are less than 1.0 Harribo Sugarless Gummy Bears.


Oh, you sweet summer virgins that have never eaten Krystal's...

I grew up on White Castle and Taco Bell, and I've only ever had Krystal's once. Never again.

Makes excellent colonoscopy prep though.
 
johndalek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No White Castle where I live.  I have to live off the frozen ones at the grocery store.  But before I fly anywhere count me in with a steaming bowl of chili along with an egg salad sandwich.  The nectar of the gods.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Probably someone eating a durian. I've heard that stuff smells like rotten onions mixed with moldy almonds and turpentine.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bobbo the Clown: There is no White Castle in Norfolk, VA, or all of Hampton Roads, and it's a damn shame.

/There's a lot of Navy transplants from the north here..


The closest effect to what happens after eating WC around here would be Doumars.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: HOTY candidate here.

Disqualified for the apostrophe.


Irregardless, denoting plural's with an apostrophe has now passed into common usage, alas. Just like imply/infer and affect/effect are now fully-interchangeable, and you run the risk of being called a "Grammer Nazi" and have a well-earned AntiFA punch incoming, if you point it out.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: HOTY candidate here.


Sub Human: This is one of the greatest headlines.

Bravo.



Seriously?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: There are no WC's around these parts but I have had the frozen microwavable ones from from the grocery store.  I always regret it after three or four hours of burger burps that even brushing my teeth or mouthwash can't seem to touch.  It's like the food that keeps on giving and not in a good way.


White Castles really aren't meant to be eaten without a night of drinking to cushion the impact.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Taco Bell is far more dangerous than White Castle.


Depends on what you get. If a crunchwrap gives you the shiats you might want to reevaluate yourself.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you ever wondered why B.A. Baracus doesn't fly...

Please Remain Seated Robot Chicken
Youtube O_GFOX_dPpQ
 
synithium
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
White Castle was created in a government lab using extraterrestrial technology and water from the bog of eternal stench.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Unless it was the frozen White Castle sliders - It must be Taco Bell. There are NO White Castle locations in Norfolk, VA.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.