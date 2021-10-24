 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   In an article that is from the year 2021 and not 1999, callers in 35 states will need to dial using area codes starting Sunday   (fox29.com) divider line
11
    More: Amusing, 175, area codes, Local phone calls, recipient's area code, Federal Communications Commission, phone number, area code, growing need  
•       •       •

356 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Oct 2021 at 4:44 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All the states with populations lower than LA county?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal.  We've been doing that in Oregon for several years now.    They'll live.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been doing that since the 80s
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's like 9 area codes in the Bay Area alone.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat, in the house I grew up in I went through, 714, 213, 310 and 562 area codes in less than 20 years.

My parents met some people from a less populated state and and they gave them contact info with three phone numbers with different area codes. They asked do we live in three state?  My parents laughed and said that is Southern California.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember 4 digit dialing in New York.
Why the telephone exchanges can no longer set your area code to that of your phone number is beyond me.  You used to be able to call within your exchange with 4 digits FFS and that lasted into the late 80s.  If I'm on a 212 number the damn system should just assume I am calling 212 if I only input 7 numbers.  But who actually dials anymore anyway I suppose.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
*laughing in Chicagoland area-n*
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My phone number is 14 digits. Suck it up snowflakes. Once the number is in your phone, hit send. JFC, too much time add three more digits? Get off my lawn, punks.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We got off easy

Tom Rants About Phone Numbers For Roughly Sixteen Minutes
Youtube LsxRaFNropw
 
UseTheForksLuke
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The FCC is making the change to pave the way for a nationwide three-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Well... I suppose it is nothing to kill yourself over then.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.