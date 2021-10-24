 Skip to content
 
(Popdust)   Someone has an issue with toilet paper, bears, sexual hangups, or all three and this article is proof   (popdust.com) divider line
21
474 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 24 Oct 2021 at 6:50 AM



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Assh*le Inspection Hellscape of the Charmin Bears Commercials

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Parenthood involves some tasks that you'd rather not do. Making sure your child wipes their ass is one of them. Making sure they flush is another.

Goddammit why is flushing such a chore for these little assholes?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark: And for once, its not the One Million Moms who are offended
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen the bear commercials but I've never seen anything from TFA.

I thought bears shiat in the woods anyway.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mugato: I've seen the bear commercials but I've never seen anything from TFA.

I thought bears shiat in the woods anyway.


Funny thing - when those ads started airing I started calling them 'the bears that shiat in the woods'.  Except, of course, they live in houses.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thr Dinglebears
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 320x480]


Wow, that's just the wrong setup line.

It's "do you have a problem with poop sticking to your fur?"

The whole point is that the question is misconstrued by the rabbit. "Does it bother you" can't be misinterpreted as "does it ever happen to you."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kind of reminds me of this:

Sprite Sun Fizz - 90's Commercial
Youtube jjK1aUU2Dx4

I laughed my ass off when I first saw it then was disappointed when the reveal was a plug for Sprite.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Charmin Bears have been around since 2000, and throughout the past two decades, their commercials have firmly established a grotesque world order revolving around assh*le inspections.

* Pulitzer button *
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I couldn't even finish this article because, half-way through, I saw THIS!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, that's right!  They actually printed "the A-word" without substituting an asterisk for the second vowel!  I was so scandalized, I have worn my pearls down to dust from all the clutching at them! And the worst part is that that happened TWICE on that page!  They used the appropriate and much more Christian "assh*le" some forty-eight times.  But, to let that kind of language come through in its uncensored form even just twice is almost too much for my sensibilities.

/I won't feel clean again for weeks!
//WEEKS!!1!
///So, fark this article right in the ass.  I'm not gonna put up with this kind of shiat!
 
God--
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Parenthood involves some tasks that you'd rather not do. Making sure your child wipes their ass is one of them. Making sure they flush is another.

Goddammit why is flushing such a chore for these little assholes?


Getting a 4 year old to even get on the toilet is an exercise in futility. Yeah my 10 year old still doesn't flush half the time or lift the toilet seat...
 
LaChanz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does a bear shiat in the woods?

This guy wont know because he missed the whole joke.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Krom the Fingarian
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A Far Side comic that never made it to the papers.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I do not believe that I have ever met anyone who is as obsessed with cartoon buts and poop and a sort of bestiality/coprophilia fantasy  world than the author of that article. And I have been to Japan
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I would like to know why the writer felt it necessary to bowdlerize the word "asshole". Even this site doesn't filter that.

Oh, well, at least the means of censorship kinda resembles the thing censored.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 320x480]


Came here for a rabbit joke.. leaving satisfied.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I do not believe that I have ever met anyone who is as obsessed with cartoon buts and poop and a sort of bestiality/coprophilia fantasy  world than the author of that article. And I have been to Japan


Go to Germany for a few months, come back, and we'll talk.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

aagrajag: mikaloyd: I do not believe that I have ever met anyone who is as obsessed with cartoon buts and poop and a sort of bestiality/coprophilia fantasy  world than the author of that article. And I have been to Japan

Go to Germany for a few months, come back, and we'll talk.


I dont think that I want to now.
 
