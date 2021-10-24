 Skip to content
 
(The Week)   The largest, tallest single-track roller coaster is heading to California, a place where there are never any earthquakes or other natural disasters   (theweek.com) divider line
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god. I was hoping this state would have something fun to do one day.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me, a roller coaster during an earthquake is a huge draw for the park.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's never been a coaster disaster that involved an earthquake. Not with our building codes.

The real danger would be for everyone standing in line, as they trample each other trying to get out.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is subby under the impression that California can't build tall things?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheJoe03: Is subby under the impression that California can't build tall things?


Naw, they got this.

RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can hear the gnashing of incel teeth as they want to prove their manhood by riding it but refuse to ride a 'woke' coaster because it's named and themed after Wonder Woman.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: I can hear the gnashing of incel teeth as they want to prove their manhood by riding it but refuse to ride a 'woke' coaster because it's named and themed after Wonder Woman.


Between that and the Captain Marvel coaster, I'm going back to dental school.
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: I can hear the gnashing of incel teeth as they want to prove their manhood by riding it but refuse to ride a 'woke' coaster because it's named and themed after Wonder Woman.


That's quite the conundrum.

Maybe they should build their own taller one. Something like "Chad Speedman's Velocicoster of Ultimate Manhood".
 
almejita
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tangentially related:

Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

almejita: Tangentially related:

That was amazing, plus now I know what the queers are doing to the soil so I've got that going for me too.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

almejita: Tangentially related:

That song is 33 years old and could have been written yesterday.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

foo monkey: TheJoe03: Is subby under the impression that California can't build tall things?

Naw, they got this.

That whole project is everything wrong with corporate technie SF. Glad I live on the other side of town, sheesh.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CitizenReserveCorps: RoyFokker'sGhost: I can hear the gnashing of incel teeth as they want to prove their manhood by riding it but refuse to ride a 'woke' coaster because it's named and themed after Wonder Woman.

That's quite the conundrum.

Maybe they should build their own taller one. Something like "Chad Speedman's Velocicoster of Ultimate Manhood".


Thundercougarfalconbird.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Top speed of...58 mph.

Your drive to the park will be more exciting.
 
darklingscribe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think a lot of people are misreading this article. This rollercoaster isn't even going to be the biggest rollercoaster at the amusement park, 8 other rollercoasters at the park are taller than the 131ft the article says this ride will be.

The key word that's easy to miss here is "single track", in other words its a rollercoaster on a mono-rail rather than one that rides between two rails.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Zizzowop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You should check out The Giant Dipper in Santa Cruz, it's older than my Dad, and he's 89

BlazeTrailer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: Is subby under the impression that California can't build tall things?


Where did you get that?

If my childhood friends and I could build inadvisable tall fortresses in Crissbows and Catapults certainly Californians can do us one better.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: There's never been a coaster disaster that involved an earthquake. Not with our building codes.

The real danger would be for everyone standing in line, as they trample each other trying to get out.


I feel like the tourists would ape the locals.  That's what I experienced.  They won't run if the experienced people aren't trying to.

That, and once I was in a sex toy shop and I was too mesmerized by the effect on the merchandise to actually pay attention to my own safety.  That was a big one, too.  before iphones, so no video.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: You should check out The Giant Dipper in Santa Cruz, it's older than my Dad, and he's 89

In the warm California sun 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

/Boardwalk!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: CitizenReserveCorps: RoyFokker'sGhost: I can hear the gnashing of incel teeth as they want to prove their manhood by riding it but refuse to ride a 'woke' coaster because it's named and themed after Wonder Woman.

That's quite the conundrum.

Maybe they should build their own taller one. Something like "Chad Speedman's Velocicoster of Ultimate Manhood".

Thundercougarfalconbird.


I don't care. I'm not changing my password.

/AFTA, I see a movie in the works
 
GalFisk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CitizenReserveCorps: RoyFokker'sGhost: I can hear the gnashing of incel teeth as they want to prove their manhood by riding it but refuse to ride a 'woke' coaster because it's named and themed after Wonder Woman.

That's quite the conundrum.

Maybe they should build their own taller one. Something like "Chad Speedman's Velocicoster of Ultimate Manhood".


With blackjack! And hookers!
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: You should check out The Giant Dipper in Santa Cruz, it's older than my Dad, and he's 89

One thing I never could stomach about Santa [Cruz]...

I adore that place so much. I'm almost afraid to see what it's become I'm the past twenty years

Although nothing could compare to the Loma Prieta remodeling.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ less than a minute ago  

yohohogreengiant: Zizzowop: You should check out The Giant Dipper in Santa Cruz, it's older than my Dad, and he's 89

One thing I never could stomach about Santa [Cruz]...

I adore that place so much. I'm almost afraid to see what it's become I'm the past twenty years

Although nothing could compare to the Loma Prieta remodeling.


More homeless and tweakers, but that's the west coast in general I think. Still love that town, even if the locals are the definition of townies.

/From Over the Hill
 
