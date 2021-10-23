 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The "Gunshine State" is getting rid of palm trees. Meth, Covid, and Carole Baskin are still ok   (cnn.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida, Carbon dioxide, palm trees, climate change, West Palm Beach, Miami Beach, atmospheric carbon dioxide, pounds of CO2, native canopy trees  
•       •       •

218 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Oct 2021 at 4:05 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good luck with that. Palms are there because they don't blow down as easily in hurricanes and don't need the nutrients the "soil" doesn't have; but go ahead and try planting trees that dont belong there.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does the alternative to palm use less water? Are they able to deal with 5 hurricanes a year?
 
UseTheForksLuke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What did the hurricane say to the palm tree?

Hold onto your nuts this is no ordinary blow job.
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought it was fossil fuels but it was palm trees causing climate change? Now I have to murder my banana tree out of principle!
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd like to state I'm not a Floridian and I can kill my banana tree because unlike a Floridian, I am not dying from Covid-19 yet.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Two possibilities, either the new trees are better adapted to the environment in which case, congratulations to the new invasive species.

Or... they are worse, in which case they only survive with lots of human intervention, which means they"re a loser in the greenhouse gas column.
 
UseTheForksLuke
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
  Could it be coconuts kill 150 people each year worldwide?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The entire state is an invasive species, what do?
Noticeable lack of anything like, How about you farkers just quit using so much?    BUT THE SPONSORS
 
adamatari
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Good luck with that. Palms are there because they don't blow down as easily in hurricanes and don't need the nutrients the "soil" doesn't have; but go ahead and try planting trees that dont belong there.


Live oaks are very common and native to Florida. They do very well without help, even on barrier islands.
 
adamatari
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looking at the thread... none of you seem to know anything about Florida beyond what you see on TV.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh Florida, just sink to the bottom of the ocean and do all of us a favor
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does Ron DeSantis know?

Pretty sure, given his track record, he will award tree contracts to theme parks and they will install cost effective plastic trees.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.