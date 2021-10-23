 Skip to content
(News 4 San Antonio)   Two children dead after Kerrville Texas race wars   (news4sanantonio.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"a vehicle participating in the drag racing event lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and spectators nearby."

So I take it Alec Baldwin's production company was running this event?

Too soon?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because of course Texans would think calling driving around in circles a race war is clever
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
CRT kills.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bslim: Too soon?


Let's see, 9 minutes ago, this is fark.com...yeah, too soon by 2 minutes.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bslim: "a vehicle participating in the drag racing event lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and spectators nearby."

So I take it Alec Baldwin's production company was running this event?

Too soon?


"COLD CAR"
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Because of course Texans would think calling driving around in circles a race war is clever


I'd be totally into seeing NASCAR and formula1 both run the indy500 simultaneously, CW for nascar and CCW for formula 1. The winner, or last car operating wins it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Kerrville Police, one child, a six-year-old male died at the scene. Another child, an eight-year-old boy, was pronounced deceased after being transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville.

Weird wording. The six-year-old is described as a "male" while the eight-year-old is described as a "boy." Couldn't they both just be called "boys?"
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: According to Kerrville Police, one child, a six-year-old male died at the scene. Another child, an eight-year-old boy, was pronounced deceased after being transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville.

Weird wording. The six-year-old is described as a "male" while the eight-year-old is described as a "boy." Couldn't they both just be called "boys?"


Well, these are casualties of a race war, so one of them was probably black.  The wording helps us know which.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: CRT kills.


Those touchscreens can certainly be distracting, but they're usually LCD.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In other states they may have never been born to die at a race track, but this was Texas.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How sad.
And we had a fatality at the local drag racing today as well.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/3004​3​7401/man-dies-after-highspeed-drag-rac​e-crash-at-christchurch-race-track
 
