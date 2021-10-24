 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Fark's favorite bridge peels open another tin can   (youtube.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like how the blinking "OVERHEIGHT MUST TURN" sign stops blinking right as the debris hits the road.

It's the chef's kiss to an already delicious peeling.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If that bridge could sing:

It's just another day
Choo choo choo choo choo choo
It's just another day
Choo choo choo choo choo choo
It's just another day
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't understand why truck rental companies within 50 miles of the bridge don't make their customers sign a statement saying they will not attempt to go under the bridge, or they will be held personally liable. Even if that can't be enforced, it should make an impression.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Since adding 8 inches to the 11foot8 bridge there hasn't been as much destruction.  However the Milwaukee Roundabout has been taking up the slack:

https://www.youtube.com/c/MilwaukeeRo​u​ndabout/videos
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And the truck just kept on going after leaving its roof in the road?  XD
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: And the truck just kept on going after leaving its roof in the road?  XD


It was a sunny day - who doesn't like driving around in a convertible?
 
