(The Morning Call)   Article checklist: ✓ eggnog-like drink, ✓ cornhole, ✓ secret Santa, ✓ going to the roof of the county administration building to watch fireworks, ✓ Spanish speaking man calls 911,✓ lawsuit   (mcall.com) divider line
7
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I speak Spanish and that url hung up on me, too.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capacc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well there it is, the worst news site ever, trying to read it I am sent to a video.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

capacc: Well there it is, the worst news site ever, trying to read it I am sent to a video.


I'm not having a problem with it.  Did you try scrolling down below the video?
 
capacc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Chuck87: capacc: Well there it is, the worst news site ever, trying to read it I am sent to a video.

I'm not having a problem with it.  Did you try scrolling down below the video?


Yes kept trying but it went to a video, oh well
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Utway the uckfay?
 
Chuck87
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

capacc: Chuck87: capacc: Well there it is, the worst news site ever, trying to read it I am sent to a video.

I'm not having a problem with it.  Did you try scrolling down below the video?

Yes kept trying but it went to a video, oh well


Here's an article from another source that references the lawsuit in case you are interested:

https://www.wfmz.com/news/area/lehigh​v​alley/former-911-dispatch-employees-fi​le-lawsuit-against-lehigh-county-and-7​-other-defendants-allege-outright/arti​cle_89dd081a-32b5-11ec-aee4-13256abc26​f6.html
 
