(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8PM EDT) Mr Conklin wins a TV in a phone contest, George forgets Liz' birthday and satisfied that he's killed Superman, The Atom Man buries him and heads back to Metropolis to destroy everything there   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Conklin's TV Set - 4/2/1950 -  Mr Conklin wins an Admiral TV with a crystal clear 16" screen in a phone quiz contest, or DID he?

My Favorite Husband - Liz's Birthday - 11/25/1950 -  George forgets it's Liz's birthday and when she sends an anonymous reminder to George's bank, he mistakenly thinks it's his MOTHER's birthday.

Superman - The Atom Man - Parts 19 & 20 of 20 (11/6 - 11/7/1945) - The Atom Man - Henry Miller - believing he has killed Superman, turns on his creator Der Teufel and kills him.

The Atom Man in Metropolis - Parts 1 - 3 of 19 (11/8 - 11/10/1945) - Now that Superman has been disposed of The Atom Man returns to Metropolis to destroy it then take over the world.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...

Oh, no! Superman can't be dead!
 
