(Guardian)   Californians ask for help identifying this weird and terrifying substance dripping from the sky   (theguardian.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's going to be more than just a little rain
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
For the first time in 1 1/2 years my house received more than .03" of an inch in 24hrs. They say we have more on the way.

I'm in L.A.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm just north of San José and we got some rain the night before last from which the ground is still damp.

We're expecting much, much more rain by tomorrow and into Monday.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LMAO at the headline
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoping to go for a run tomorrow in it. Get myself up to monument peak or mission peak. Should be a blast.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Indianapolis Colts tomorrow here at home in Santa Clara starting at local 5:20 pm. That's gonna be W E T.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incoming mudslide articles.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It never rains in California, but girl don't they warn ya
It pours, man it pours
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Lord, please end this drought."

*torrential rainfall causes mudslides*

"Not like that!"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Perrier or, possibly, La Croix.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

The mudslides will like totally take out PCH!  Better take the 405 to the 5!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pee.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is gonna be wet
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I'm hoping to go for a run tomorrow in it. Get myself up to monument peak or mission peak. Should be a blast.


Start a discussion thread about it when you get back.
I want to hear about the experience.

I might walk my kids in it tomorrow. I will share too.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: [Fark user image 425x275]
The mudslides will like totally take out PCH!  Better take the 405 to the 5!


Are you crazy?  At this time of day it's gonna be jammed.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Quick make a West Coast virgin of Taxi Driver, with Ryan Reynolds playing the killer.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wedding planners disconsolate.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Uchiha_Cycliste: I'm hoping to go for a run tomorrow in it. Get myself up to monument peak or mission peak. Should be a blast.

Start a discussion thread about it when you get back.
I want to hear about the experience.

I might walk my kids in it tomorrow. I will share too.


If i get out there, I'll try.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "Lord, please end this drought."

*torrential rainfall causes mudslides*

"Not like that!"


We need the mudslides. If we can't bring water to the brush, we bring the brush to the water.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Incoming mudslide articles.


here in PDX we get a bunch of rain (as opposed to the usual constant sprinkles) and it softens the ground then the wind comes in and big trees start falling over. looks like we are shaping up for that since it has been raining hard and will continue for a week then bomb cyclone winds come in.
good bye power, it was nice knowing you. should be fun.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm driving from Santa Cruz to the north bay tomorrow. Going on highway to avoid the mountain, but may just get pulled out into the ocean
 
hlehmann
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Relax, it ain't gonna happen till the morning commute on Monday, when you poor suckers that aren't working from home have to deal with the 101/405 interchange.  Sucks to be you.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yay! I won't have to wash my car or water the lawn this week.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The last time California was this wet <insert liberal joke here>!
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tick activation juice
 
