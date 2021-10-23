 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Yesterday: cargo ship Zim Kingston loses 40 containers in rough weather. Today: ship's on fire, yo   (cbc.ca) divider line
498 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Oct 2021 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)



28 Comments
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Juan de Fuca Strait...

John the straight farka?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So some containers are on fire now?  Wanna bet they held stuff with lithium ion batteries....
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Apparently half the crew has been taken off the ship so far. Two of the containers hold 58,000 kilos of potassium amylxanthate.

There is a big windstorm forecasted to hit in the next few hours.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Rusty Shackleford: wo of the containers hold 58,000 kilos of potassium amylxanthate.


Fun fact. Potassium amylxanthate is the most common ingredient in the manufacturing of buttplugs.

sc04.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ghastly: Rusty Shackleford: wo of the containers hold 58,000 kilos of potassium amylxanthate.

Fun fact. Potassium amylxanthate is the most common ingredient in the manufacturing of buttplugs.

[sc04.alicdn.com image 500x500]


also used in mining to separate ores using the floaty method
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ghastly: Rusty Shackleford: wo of the containers hold 58,000 kilos of potassium amylxanthate.

Fun fact. Potassium amylxanthate is the most common ingredient in the manufacturing of buttplugs.

[sc04.alicdn.com image 500x500]


You totally pulled that fact out of your ass.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
this should do wonders for an already stretched supply chain.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay.  Is this supply chain stuff Terrorizers or some kind of cold war?
 
parasol
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: this should do wonders for an already stretched supply chain.


I already pulled a couple of threadbare socks from the rag pile with plans to put a roll of lifesavers and an orange in each one.

"Electronics?? No, dear. We're having a Dickins Christmas this year."
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is no chemist in here gonna tell me what the heck that buttplugged shaped bottle they keep potassium amylxanthate  in is all about?
 
parasol
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Okay.  Is this supply chain stuff Terrorizers or some kind of cold war?


Global Pandemic.

It was in all the papers.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: waxbeans: Okay.  Is this supply chain stuff Terrorizers or some kind of cold war?

Global Pandemic.

It was in all the papers.


I guess.
Seems like too much, to me.
I'd like a brake down of how the pandemic is doing this much crap.

Other than the million people killed.
So maybe letting people  wasn't free?
 
the sentinel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada wants to hugely expand the port near Vancouver so we can have better odds of more of this damn shiate happening
 
parasol
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: So is no chemist in here gonna tell me what the heck that buttplugged shaped bottle they keep potassium amylxanthate  in is all about?


It looked like small rodent feed pellets to me and I didn't want to ask.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ghastly: So is no chemist in here gonna tell me what the heck that buttplugged shaped bottle they keep potassium amylxanthate  in is all about?


Some things have to be stored under water.  Some things have to be stored under kerosene.  And some things have to be stored where the sun don't shine.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seems like buying a low-cost electric car kit off of Alibaba might need to wait for a bit.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

parasol: waxbeans: Okay.  Is this supply chain stuff Terrorizers or some kind of cold war?

Global Pandemic.

It was in all the papers.


This one was hurricane-force winds offshore. Some combination of "climate change" and "shiat happens".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Ghastly: So is no chemist in here gonna tell me what the heck that buttplugged shaped bottle they keep potassium amylxanthate  in is all about?

Some things have to be stored under water.  Some things have to be stored under kerosene.  And some things have to be stored where the sun don't shine.


/making small talk with the person sitting next to me in the airport.

Them: So I'm flying to New York for a meeting to finalize the details of our corporate merger. And you?

Me (squirming uncomfortably and somewhat erotically): Going to deliver a shipment of potassium amylxanthate to some guy in Long Island.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Ghastly: So is no chemist in here gonna tell me what the heck that buttplugged shaped bottle they keep potassium amylxanthate  in is all about?

Some things have to be stored under water.  Some things have to be stored under kerosene.  And some things have to be stored where the sun don't shine.


I feel like this should rhyme.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ghastly: LrdPhoenix: Ghastly: So is no chemist in here gonna tell me what the heck that buttplugged shaped bottle they keep potassium amylxanthate  in is all about?

Some things have to be stored under water.  Some things have to be stored under kerosene.  And some things have to be stored where the sun don't shine.

/making small talk with the person sitting next to me in the airport.

Them: So I'm flying to New York for a meeting to finalize the details of our corporate merger. And you?

Me (squirming uncomfortably and somewhat erotically): Going to deliver a shipment of potassium amylxanthate to some guy in Long Island.


I just read some fanfic about this.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does the guy in Long Island have an elaborate dinner party planned where he shows you off to his friends?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sand won't save you this time!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Heroes don't do potassium amylxanthate. Except for potassium amylxanthate man, I guess.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can't wait to see what tomorrow brings.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oblig.

Clarke and Dawe - The Front Fell Off
Youtube 3m5qxZm_JqM
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So what I'm hearing is 'keep that ship as far away from the Suez Canal as possible'.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

pressures of celebrity led him to fake his own death and buy a cargo ship
 
