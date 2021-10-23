 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Sending in the military to fight Covid. Difficulty: not Texas, Alberta, or Florida
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What percentage of those in the ICU are vaccinated?  According to Canada's tracker, only 66% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They're all lumberjacks and they don't care.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You could say that Saskatchewan is full of banjo-picking inbreds, but the truth is that most of them have no musical talent whatsoever.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't feed into the mass media's lies! That's not real place!
 
nytmare
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
GreenSun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now this is what I wanna see! Military VS Coronavirus Kaiju!
 
Nirbo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't like seeing Alberta in company with Florida and Texas.

I know it's apt, but it still hurts.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean... For awhile we did have the military in Florida helping us fight COVID. 4 FEMA mass vaccination sites. So ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

It at least helped the ones that wanted to get helped.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why does Canada have a military? To keep Michigan from invading?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Why does Canada have a military? To keep Michigan from invading?


Big talk from the country that couldn't beat the taliban.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: What percentage of those in the ICU are vaccinated?  According to Canada's tracker, only 66% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.


That doesn't sound right.

Canada is at 83% of eligible people fully vaccinated and 73% of total population fully vaccinated.

Source
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nirbo: moothemagiccow: Why does Canada have a military? To keep Michigan from invading?

Big talk from the country that couldn't beat the taliban.


Hey, Canada was helping us not beat the Taliban. It was our clusterfark, but there were Canadians there.
 
ktang
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: What percentage of those in the ICU are vaccinated?  According to Canada's tracker, only 66% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.


84% of those 12+ are fully vaccinated.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Nirbo: moothemagiccow: Why does Canada have a military? To keep Michigan from invading?

Big talk from the country that couldn't beat the taliban.

Hey, Canada was helping us not beat the Taliban. It was our clusterfark, but there were Canadians there.


We both know we were only there to provide logistical support (see: We brought a Tim Hortons)

I'm just sayin'. Let he who has won a war in the last 70 years throw the first stone.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheDarkSaintOfGin: Don't feed into the mass media's lies! That's not real place!


Came here to point out 3 hoaxes in TFA. The other one is Canadian military.
 
