(Some Guy)   Tonight at 11PM ET, Noise Factor is going all metal once again. We'll hear from Strapping Young Lad, Pig Destroyer, Power Trip, Pantera, Slayer, and more Get the Advil ready, sore neck tomorrow guaranteed   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fun fact for my Farker friends:


This episode has been on the shelf for over 2 months. This metal show was originally scheduled to air over a month ago, but it wasn't quite complete and at the same time the station transitioned to Season 2 and that meant I needed a different episode to introduce the new season.

As a result, this sat in a Season 1 folder, unaired, but not unforgotten.

The reason this is important is two-fold:

1 - a very important story about Fark will be told that has unfortunately waited much longer than it should have

b - I will never again record an episode to 90% completion and then come back to it weeks later. The re-recording was a complete pain in the ass.


In other Noise Factor news, the date is set for my friend to join me for a guest spot. It will be all stories, all night long.

We are so pumped for this, and barring any recording or production issues, it should air on November 6.


Thanks for listening!!!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
\m/|>.<|\m/
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I threw out my back (again) earlier in the week & have been moving very gingerly for the past few days to rest it.  So I can pretty much guarantee you that my neck will be fine tomorrow (unless I sleep on it funny) as vigorous head banging is contraindicated at the moment...alas.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Standing' by...

Well, after Paul's Memory Bank, of course.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thank you, my friends.
 
