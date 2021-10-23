 Skip to content
America's heaviest pumpkin disqualified not for lack of sincerity but integrity
35
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"There's no crying in pumpkin growing," said competitive grower Mike Schmit.

Did he cry about it?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
just fix it with a pumpkin patch
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm old enough to remember when we got positive stories about the winner of the largest pumpkin competition, rather than  "Isn't it jut such an injustice of the universe that he lost because it cracked on him" stories.  What happened to congratulatory stories like that?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's get this out of the way.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'm old enough to remember when we got positive stories about the winner of the largest pumpkin competition, rather than  "Isn't it jut such an injustice of the universe that he lost because it cracked on him" stories.  What happened to congratulatory stories like that?


Positive stories make people feel bad about themselves. Negative stories make people feel good about themselves. Like some sort of collective schadenfreude.

On another note, wonder how many pies 2500lbs of pumpkin makes?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: just fix it with a pumpkin patch


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, Linus smoked a lot of crack waiting for the Great Pumpkin.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: "There's no crying in pumpkin growing," said competitive grower Mike Schmit.

Did he cry about it?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He seems to have a great attitude. I like that in a person.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crack? At least it wasn't steroids?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'm old enough to remember when we got positive stories about the winner of the largest pumpkin competition, rather than  "Isn't it jut such an injustice of the universe that he lost because it cracked on him" stories.  What happened to congratulatory stories like that?


Who cares?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elephant Herd Squishes Giant Pumpkins
Youtube IXJg29MNJNM


These elephant punks just enjoy smashing and scattering the things, eating
just a little, and going on about their business.  You can almost see them in
leather jackets and a cigarette dangling from their lips. Imagine if they roamed the
streets!  This is why they're locked up.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"America's Heaviest Pumpkin was Disqualified"

Narrator: It's not America's heaviest pumpkin.

Are they going to post an article for every pumpkin that isn't eligible for the title? Because that would be a lot of articles.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that sucks
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: [YouTube video: Elephant Herd Squishes Giant Pumpkins]

These elephant punks just enjoy smashing and scattering the things, eating
just a little, and going on about their business.  You can almost see them in
leather jackets and a cigarette dangling from their lips. Imagine if they roamed the
streets!  This is why they're locked up.


Some heffalumps just want to watch the world burn.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IXJg29MN​JNM]

These elephant punks just enjoy smashing and scattering the things, eating
just a little, and going on about their business.  You can almost see them in
leather jackets and a cigarette dangling from their lips. Imagine if they roamed the
streets!  This is why they're locked up.


Well, that and the human bloodlust.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [YouTube video: Elephant Herd Squishes Giant Pumpkins]

These elephant punks just enjoy smashing and scattering the things, eating
just a little, and going on about their business.  You can almost see them in
leather jackets and a cigarette dangling from their lips. Imagine if they roamed the
streets!  This is why they're locked up.


🎵Tomorrow's just an excuse away
So I pull my collar up and face the cold, on my own
The earth laughs beneath my heavy feet
At the blasphemy in my old jangly walk🎵
 
bughunter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Bowen: "There's no crying in pumpkin growing," said competitive grower Mike Schmit.

Did he cry about it?

[i.imgflip.com image 663x376]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bughunter: [preview.redd.it image 640x853]


Ideal for lonely men, not ideal for men who are bad at math.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MBooda: Let's get this out of the way.
[Fark user image 850x638]


Yes please. Push it out into the street, in fact!
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What is a sincere pumpkin patch anyway
https://christopherlbennett.wordpress​.​com/2011/10/28/on-sincerity-and-the-gr​eat-pumpkin/?fbclid=IwAR2P_M8koa9OmUuh​39MEOgZQxqgi6w7eIKjj0IEkDdlHukGjMlktFA​OFk8E
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
myconfinedspace.comView Full Size

/mmm, pumpkin pie
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Benevolent Misanthrope: I'm old enough to remember when we got positive stories about the winner of the largest pumpkin competition, rather than  "Isn't it jut such an injustice of the universe that he lost because it cracked on him" stories.  What happened to congratulatory stories like that?

Positive stories make people feel bad about themselves. Negative stories make people feel good about themselves. Like some sort of collective schadenfreude.

On another note, wonder how many pies 2500lbs of pumpkin makes?


Its how many pies...its how BIG of a pie that could make!
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madaynun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We're going to need a bigger Cannon.
 
Snort
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's the second time this week !
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Benevolent Misanthrope: I'm old enough to remember when we got positive stories about the winner of the largest pumpkin competition, rather than  "Isn't it jut such an injustice of the universe that he lost because it cracked on him" stories.  What happened to congratulatory stories like that?

Positive stories make people feel bad about themselves. Negative stories make people feel good about themselves. Like some sort of collective schadenfreude.

On another note, wonder how many pies 2500lbs of pumpkin makes?


Using my recipe for Jack-o'-lantern Pie, roughly 1,777.  You will also need 1,777 cans of evaporated milk, 584 pounds of brown sugar, 10.2 pounds of cinnamon, 55 pounds of salt, 6 pounds of ground ginger, 3 pounds of ground cloves, 297 dozen eggs, 446 pounds of butter, and 667 pounds of flour.

And a really big oven.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bughunter: [preview.redd.it image 640x853]


50 minutes seems to be the best deal.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Madaynun: We're going to need a bigger Cannon.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


This one big enough?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Afro Wonderwagon: GodComplex: Benevolent Misanthrope: I'm old enough to remember when we got positive stories about the winner of the largest pumpkin competition, rather than  "Isn't it jut such an injustice of the universe that he lost because it cracked on him" stories.  What happened to congratulatory stories like that?

Positive stories make people feel bad about themselves. Negative stories make people feel good about themselves. Like some sort of collective schadenfreude.

On another note, wonder how many pies 2500lbs of pumpkin makes?

Its how many pies...its how BIG of a pie that could make!


1 pie would be about 32 feet across, assuming a standard 2" depth of filling.
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Afro Wonderwagon: GodComplex: Benevolent Misanthrope: I'm old enough to remember when we got positive stories about the winner of the largest pumpkin competition, rather than  "Isn't it jut such an injustice of the universe that he lost because it cracked on him" stories.  What happened to congratulatory stories like that?

Positive stories make people feel bad about themselves. Negative stories make people feel good about themselves. Like some sort of collective schadenfreude.

On another note, wonder how many pies 2500lbs of pumpkin makes?

Its how many pies...its how BIG of a pie that could make!

1 pie would be about 32 feet across, assuming a standard 2" depth of filling.


images.hellogiggles.comView Full Size
 
Oak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
To be fair, it was also a pretty sarcastic pumpkin.
 
