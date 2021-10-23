 Skip to content
(US Naval Institute)   Three-masted sailing ship and high-speed power boat involved in 6 ton cocaine bust. Since this is Fark, you should be able to guess who caught who   (news.usni.org) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does it have period armament to match?  Heave to, smugglers, or we'll fire a load of grapeshot... 50 feet over your heads.  Sailors, you have to time your shot to match the rolling of our ship.  Please wait a minute, narco traffickers, we're having technical difficulties but we WILL destroy you eventually.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This reminds me of a fun fact.

The first speeding ticket in the UK went to a man who was driving four times the speed limit. The speed limit was two miles per hour and he was driving a reckless eight miles per hour.

He was caught and ticked by a policeman on a bicycle.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
O C E A N S    A R E   N O W    B A T T L E F I E L D S
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
dramático accidente del buque escuela Cisne Branco en Guayaquil ecuador.
Youtube lY3M2VDf7mY

Ecuador just had to rub salt in Brazil's wound, eh?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I damn near read this as a three-busted sailing ship...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, the powerboat was broke down, then?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Heave to or we'll fire a broadside into you!"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I didn't see it specified anywhere. The whole thing is curious to me. The traditional wisdom is that you can't plane a boat out of site of land without running out of gas - too inefficient. Without planing, a power vessel isn't necessarily faster than a sailing monohull.
 
genner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Came here for a math problem, leaving disappointed.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It wasn't a speed boat.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: I damn near read this as a three-busted sailing ship...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Enchanter, you are a US flag ship and we are going to board you. Heave to now.
/DNRTFA
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
best pirate i've ever seen
Youtube Ld57wNXddGU
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nosatril: I didn't see it specified anywhere. The whole thing is curious to me. The traditional wisdom is that you can't plane a boat out of site of land without running out of gas - too inefficient. Without planing, a power vessel isn't necessarily faster than a sailing monohull.


Where did you hear that nonsense?

The mpg sweet spot is on plane, not ploughing. It's usually around the lowest rpm that keeps the boat planed up.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rent a high-speed power goat for your large clearing operations.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Should have invoked the old ways and keel hauled the traffickers like the pirates they are.  After all, they were not running a national flag on their vessel and in international waters.  It is only fitting if you get yourself captured by a naval training vessel.
 
brilett
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Zik-Zak: I damn near read this as a three-busted sailing ship...

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Nosatril: I didn't see it specified anywhere. The whole thing is curious to me. The traditional wisdom is that you can't plane a boat out of site of land without running out of gas - too inefficient. Without planing, a power vessel isn't necessarily faster than a sailing monohull.

Where did you hear that nonsense?

The mpg sweet spot is on plane, not ploughing. It's usually around the lowest rpm that keeps the boat planed up.


Are you telling me Jesus Christ was inefficient?
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ship fails without dudes in puffy shirts on it.

Seriously sweet boat tho. Gorgeous!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Rent a high-speed power goat for your large clearing operations.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Drug smugglers were nailed that day by a three-masted ship, a three-masted ship.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Should have invoked the old ways and keel hauled the traffickers like the pirates they are.  After all, they were not running a national flag on their vessel and in international waters.  It is only fitting if you get yourself captured by a naval training vessel.


Is it a requirement for all vessels at sea to carry some nations flag? Civilians can't just sail around without proclaiming some nationality?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Someone forgot to read this book:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
this one is a bit more interesting of a Coast Guard vid

/doesn't look like the guys that jump on top are wearing life vests
 
GRCooper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did they try telling the captain that they were the lesser of two weevils?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That should keep the drugs out of one city for one day
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nosatril: I didn't see it specified anywhere. The whole thing is curious to me. The traditional wisdom is that you can't plane a boat out of site of land without running out of gas - too inefficient. Without planing, a power vessel isn't necessarily faster than a sailing monohull.


If it's heavily laden, into the submarine range, then this is exactly right.  The thing is barely making way.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Nosatril: I didn't see it specified anywhere. The whole thing is curious to me. The traditional wisdom is that you can't plane a boat out of site of land without running out of gas - too inefficient. Without planing, a power vessel isn't necessarily faster than a sailing monohull.

Where did you hear that nonsense?

The mpg sweet spot is on plane, not ploughing. It's usually around the lowest rpm that keeps the boat planed up.


Hulls that are meant to plane are horribly inefficient at any speed really. The adage is referring to a planing boat vs a displacement vessel that has a non-submerged transom.
 
Fisty Bum
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Only pirate that boat is catching is Jack Sparrow
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Medic Zero: Daedalus27: Should have invoked the old ways and keel hauled the traffickers like the pirates they are.  After all, they were not running a national flag on their vessel and in international waters.  It is only fitting if you get yourself captured by a naval training vessel.

Is it a requirement for all vessels at sea to carry some nations flag? Civilians can't just sail around without proclaiming some nationality?


It's somewhat complex, but in general, any vessel that operates internationally / crosses national borders is required by international law to be registered / "have a flag."
 
