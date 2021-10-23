 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBIR Knoxville)   Quick: How's our supply of boxes?   (wbir.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Wine, shortage of glass bottles, Glass, truckloads of glass, company order glass bottles, Bottle, Cades Cove, half of glass  
•       •       •

1316 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2021 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So glass recycling will be profitable again as long as it wasn't previously a Chinese ponzi scheme?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CTRL+F "trade war"

Really? Not even a little bit the cause?

CRTL+F "recycl"

Nothing again? Maybe it's just a short article.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Also, this must be the worst (best?) idea ever:
static.clubs.nfl.comView Full Size

Why are they using California wine for a Cleveland Browns promotion?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're gonna go back to wooden boxes filled with excelsior and stamped "Fra-gile-ay" on the outside, aren't we?

blog.hollywoodbranded.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Franzia Has A Message For Bottled Wine
Youtube 90ApW-dvBA4
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: We're gonna go back to wooden boxes filled with excelsior and stamped "Fra-gile-ay" on the outside, aren't we?

[blog.hollywoodbranded.com image 613x381]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not a joke, it's a very serious issue that should concern all Farkers. You see, it's not just wine, it's any bottled alcoholic product, including beer, whiskey, vodka, etc...
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x286]

Also, this must be the worst (best?) idea ever:
[static.clubs.nfl.com image 850x478]
Why are they using California wine for a Cleveland Browns promotion?


Because Cuyahoga Cabernet grapes are a little blighted right now.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Canuckian is looking forward to the re-emergence of the rustic "wineskin".
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a complete aside, pretty much all of these sites from flyover TV stations (WXYZ.com, WFUK.com, K123.com, etc.) seem to use the same shiatty web formats (maybe they're all owned by Sinclair? Who knows?).  On each one I have to right click, select Block Element a few times and debone the site enough to make it even remotely readable.  Is there a simple way to just block all auto-play videos, sticky elements, etc., from everywhere?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a shiat TON of boxes
and no way to get them back to the idiots that are apparently in dire need of them
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sam Kinison
"JUST MOVE WHERE THE BOOZE IS!!!!!"
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sonnuvah: AAAAGGGGHHHH: We're gonna go back to wooden boxes filled with excelsior and stamped "Fra-gile-ay" on the outside, aren't we?

[blog.hollywoodbranded.com image 613x381]

[Fark user image 480x319]


That's a different sort of excelsior-stuffed box.

richmedia.ca-richimage.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p89tech: This is not a joke, it's a very serious issue that should concern all Farkers. You see, it's not just wine, it's any bottled alcoholic product, including beer, whiskey, vodka, etc...


Cans and boxes my friend, cans and boxes.

Wait. What are we talking about?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get that Fark has a large percentage of pre-AA people...but how many times are we going to run this story about bottle shortages?

/oh, and drinking something flat, out of a can, just feels wrong
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was sure this thread was going to be about cats.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have 7:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: This Canuckian is looking forward to the re-emergence of the rustic "wineskin".


I mean, you already have milk in a bag, so...
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hlehmann: As a complete aside, pretty much all of these sites from flyover TV stations (WXYZ.com, WFUK.com, K123.com, etc.) seem to use the same shiatty web formats (maybe they're all owned by Sinclair? Who knows?).  On each one I have to right click, select Block Element a few times and debone the site enough to make it even remotely readable.  Is there a simple way to just block all auto-play videos, sticky elements, etc., from everywhere?


I use adblock plus and noscript. The Sinclair sites load almost nothing at first. Allow scripts for their domain and a Sinclair one, and the site works enough to see the article.
 
valenumr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bowen: p89tech: This is not a joke, it's a very serious issue that should concern all Farkers. You see, it's not just wine, it's any bottled alcoholic product, including beer, whiskey, vodka, etc...

Cans and boxes my friend, cans and boxes.

Wait. What are we talking about?


Pffft. Amateur. I buy mine by the cask.
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hlehmann: As a complete aside, pretty much all of these sites from flyover TV stations (WXYZ.com, WFUK.com, K123.com, etc.) seem to use the same shiatty web formats (maybe they're all owned by Sinclair? Who knows?).  On each one I have to right click, select Block Element a few times and debone the site enough to make it even remotely readable.  Is there a simple way to just block all auto-play videos, sticky elements, etc., from everywhere?


Buy a newspaper?
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And yet our Waste Management picks up glass/paper/cans recycling in a seperate bin every week and has since the '80's...?
 
p89tech
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

valenumr: Bowen: p89tech: This is not a joke, it's a very serious issue that should concern all Farkers. You see, it's not just wine, it's any bottled alcoholic product, including beer, whiskey, vodka, etc...

Cans and boxes my friend, cans and boxes.

Wait. What are we talking about?

Pffft. Amateur. I buy mine by the cask.


Well, since by law even if you buy a barrel it needs to be bottled before it's delivered to you, I call BS on that.

(Source: was part of a single barrel buying coop once upon a time.)
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow. I have not seen so much wine in a can since Paris Hilton was sent to jail.


/ Any contenders for the most dated joke of the day?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I brew my own jenkem so I can just reuse the jugs
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.