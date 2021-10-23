 Skip to content
 
(Fox 8 New Orleans) Sixteen year old forges consent form to get a Covid shot; Lawyer suing hospital:"The egregious and reckless actions ... went well beyond any legal or moral bounds and, at a minimum, constitute a battery upon the minor child,"
50
    Vaccine, Vaccination, High school, Vaccination schedule, Ochsner Health school event, East Jefferson High School student  
•       •       •

eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People under the age of 18 do have a right to decide medical care especially if the parents are mentally incompetent or unable to grasp the best interest of the person under their care.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: People under the age of 18 do have a right to decide medical care especially if the parents are mentally incompetent or unable to grasp the best interest of the person under their care.


Forget it Jake, it's Louisiana.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: eurotrader: People under the age of 18 do have a right to decide medical care especially if the parents are mentally incompetent or unable to grasp the best interest of the person under their care.

Forget it Jake, it's Louisiana.


Louisiana has the mature minor doctrine and the lawsuit threat holds no merit.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC6292465/
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No mention of the father.

Might be time for a custody review.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poor kid. Living in her house must be a real treat.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd like to know how momma found out her son got vaxxed.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh and if she files suit, then it's only fair that the kid gets prosecuted for fraud/forgery whatever.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anti-vaxxers have sided with the virus, and should be treated exactly the same as the virus at this point.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bslim: Oh and if she files suit, then it's only fair that the kid gets prosecuted for fraud/forgery whatever.


The kid deserves a medal.
The Mom has no case, and no clue.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The kid should divorce from his parents
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, the mom is a
media-amazon.comView Full Size


And words Fark won't let me use.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wademh: Bslim: Oh and if she files suit, then it's only fair that the kid gets prosecuted for fraud/forgery whatever.

The kid deserves a medal.
The Mom has no case, and no clue.


No, no he doesn't. I'll tell you why: It is the very definition of YOU'RE NOT HELPING

I also find the whole timing of this extremely suspicious. Let's see, kid goes through the trouble of forging a parental consent form and then plague-rat mom...what, how does she find out kid got vaxxed? Okay, maybe she found the vaxx card. So we go back to the NOT HELPING part. It gives the rats an excuse to f*ck with the process, and that could lead to vaccination processes being barred from schools.
Like I said, the dipshiat is not helping one bit.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: wademh: Bslim: Oh and if she files suit, then it's only fair that the kid gets prosecuted for fraud/forgery whatever.

The kid deserves a medal.
The Mom has no case, and no clue.

No, no he doesn't. I'll tell you why: It is the very definition of YOU'RE NOT HELPING

I also find the whole timing of this extremely suspicious. Let's see, kid goes through the trouble of forging a parental consent form and then plague-rat mom...what, how does she find out kid got vaxxed? Okay, maybe she found the vaxx card. So we go back to the NOT HELPING part. It gives the rats an excuse to f*ck with the process, and that could lead to vaccination processes being barred from schools.
Like I said, the dipshiat is not helping one bit.


You're simply wrong. The kid was denied the vaccination by his nutcase Mom. So he looked after himself. Simple explanation.
You imagine some conspiracy to raise hell? You're working too hard. And while she may have raised some noise, that's all it is. Nothing will come of this.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: I'd like to know how momma found out her son got vaxxed.


maybe she found his card.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Bslim: wademh: Bslim: Oh and if she files suit, then it's only fair that the kid gets prosecuted for fraud/forgery whatever.

The kid deserves a medal.
The Mom has no case, and no clue.

No, no he doesn't. I'll tell you why: It is the very definition of YOU'RE NOT HELPING

I also find the whole timing of this extremely suspicious. Let's see, kid goes through the trouble of forging a parental consent form and then plague-rat mom...what, how does she find out kid got vaxxed? Okay, maybe she found the vaxx card. So we go back to the NOT HELPING part. It gives the rats an excuse to f*ck with the process, and that could lead to vaccination processes being barred from schools.
Like I said, the dipshiat is not helping one bit.

You're simply wrong. The kid was denied the vaccination by his nutcase Mom. So he looked after himself. Simple explanation.
You imagine some conspiracy to raise hell? You're working too hard. And while she may have raised some noise, that's all it is. Nothing will come of this.


You imagine some conspiracy to raise hell? You're working too hard. And while she may have raised some noise, that's all it is. Nothing will come of this.


I conceded that the most likely scenario is the mom found the vaxx card.
And I hope you're right, I really do.

*Also, kids? Step up your game if you're gonna pull something like this. Don't be a f*cking noob who lets their mom find evidence in your f*cking pant pockets.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: I'd like to know how momma found out her son got vaxxed.


I'm just speculating. But I bet it was from some sports requirement for travel, or group competitions etc, or any group activity that's an elective that she knew about refused and then the kid is like "hey, I got soccer games this month"
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You call me Francis, I'll kill you.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

optikeye: Bslim: I'd like to know how momma found out her son got vaxxed.

I'm just speculating. But I bet it was from some sports requirement for travel, or group competitions etc, or any group activity that's an elective that she knew about refused and then the kid is like "hey, I got soccer games this month"


He's a teenager, likely the it in her face during the next argument. However it happened doesn't matter. He's done more good for him and those around him than she has
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Maturin said he is representing Jennifer Ravain and her 16-year-old son..."

I'm confused. How can she represent both opposing parties there?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
images.ctfassets.netView Full Size


/oblig
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We need a reality TV show called: Children Who Would Be Better Off Being Raised By Wolves.

/ the possible episodes would reach into the 24th century
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

awruk!: "Maturin said he is representing Jennifer Ravain and her 16-year-old son..."

I'm confused. How can she represent both opposing parties there?


Mom put his name on it because he's the real victim of that nasty hospital that encouraged him to lie and soon and get the devil's jab. Likely got him hooked on opioids and the Mary Jane while he was there. Poor boy. Such a waste.

/s
 
hlehmann
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Perhaps his piece of garbage mother should be sued for endangering the health of a minor?
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Invincible: awruk!: "Maturin said he is representing Jennifer Ravain and her 16-year-old son..."

I'm confused. How can she represent both opposing parties there?

Mom put his name on it because he's the real victim of that nasty hospital that encouraged him to lie and soon and get the devil's jab. Likely got him hooked on opioids and the Mary Jane while he was there. Poor boy. Such a waste.

/s


Lie and sin... Dammit, I was on a roll there.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I bet that state allows 16-year-olds to get married though.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

awruk!: "Maturin said he is representing Jennifer Ravain and her 16-year-old son..."

I'm confused. How can she represent both opposing parties there?


By being the kind of lawyer that results in a stereotype of immoral ambulance chasers. The lawyer and presumably mother are threatening to sue the provider of the shot
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Presumptive consent and mature minor doctrine are great concepts. That lawyer knows about them right?

Right?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bslim: I conceded that the most likely scenario is the mom found the vaxx card.


If the mom found the vax card that the kid forged her name to get then he could've at least stepped up his game and told her it was a fake in case he ever needed it.
/win-win.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: awruk!: "Maturin said he is representing Jennifer Ravain and her 16-year-old son..."

I'm confused. How can she represent both opposing parties there?

By being the kind of lawyer that results in a stereotype of immoral ambulance chasers. The lawyer and presumably mother are threatening to sue the provider of the shot


im sure the kind of lawyer that trolls local conservative Facebook groups offering his services
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Boojum2k: awruk!: "Maturin said he is representing Jennifer Ravain and her 16-year-old son..."

I'm confused. How can she represent both opposing parties there?

By being the kind of lawyer that results in a stereotype of immoral ambulance chasers. The lawyer and presumably mother are threatening to sue the provider of the shot

im sure the kind of lawyer that trolls local conservative Facebook groups offering his services


It's Louisiana. Makes Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia look like California. So you're probably right about as easily as if you said the sun would come up again.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bslim:

Shakespeare had a solution for all this
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is gonna make it much more difficult for the kid to get the second shot without his mother's knowledge.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: eurotrader: People under the age of 18 do have a right to decide medical care especially if the parents are mentally incompetent or unable to grasp the best interest of the person under their care.

Forget it Jake, it's Louisiana.

Louisiana has the mature minor doctrine and the lawsuit threat holds no merit.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC6292465/


But then why would the kid need a consent form at all?

\don't get me wrong - I'm on the kid's side
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If this were a 16 year old girl in Texas, she could be forced to give birth.

If this 16 year old held up a convenience store and shot and killed someone, they could be tried as an adult and face life in prison without parole.  (And until recently, could have faced the death penalty in more than a few states.)

Adult responsibility for consequences without adult agency, rights, or privileges.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Imagine what people might do if abortion is illegal.
 
runbuh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: eurotrader: People under the age of 18 do have a right to decide medical care especially if the parents are mentally incompetent or unable to grasp the best interest of the person under their care.

Forget it Jake, it's Louisiana.

Louisiana has the mature minor doctrine and the lawsuit threat holds no merit.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC6292465/


Your link disagrees, sadly:
Legislatures and courts in some states have recognized the mature minor doctrine that allows an older adolescent judged capable of understanding information about the nature, risks, benefits, and alternatives of proposed healthcare to consent to or refuse such treatment. However, Louisiana has not yet recognized the doctrine, either statutorily or in court jurisprudence, aside from laws with respect to abortion and blood donation.18

Also - the kid forged a signature.  Time to suffer the consequences of his actions: suspension or expulsion.  See how his parents like that.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bslim: I'd like to know how momma found out her son got vaxxed.


The 16 year old probably rubbed it in her face.
 
starsrift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

puffy999: Also, the mom is a
[media-amazon.com image 564x564]

And words Fark won't let me use.


In the words of Kanye West, she ain't messing with no broke-de-broke, unnh?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
LA RS 40:§1095. Medical treatment (for minors)

A. (1) Consent to the provision of medical or surgical care or services by a hospital or public clinic, or to the performance of medical or surgical care or services by a physician, licensed to practice medicine in this state, when executed by a minor who is or believes himself to be afflicted with an illness or disease, shall be valid and binding as if the minor had achieved his majority. Any such consent shall not be subject to a later disaffirmance by reason of his minority.

(2) A minor may consent to medical care or the administration of medication by a hospital licensed to provide hospital services or by a physician licensed to practice medicine in this state for the purpose of alleviating or reducing pain, discomfort, or distress of and during labor and childbirth. The manner of administration of medications includes but is not limited to intravenous, intramuscular, epidural, and spinal. This consent shall be valid and binding as if the minor had achieved her majority, and it shall not be subject to a later disaffirmance by reason of her minority.

B. The consent of a spouse, parent, guardian, or any other person standing in a fiduciary capacity to the minor shall not be necessary in order to authorize such hospital care or services or medical or surgical care or services, or administration of drugs to be provided by a physician licensed to practice medicine to such a minor.

C. Upon the advice and direction of a treating physician, or, in the case of a medical staff, any one of them, a physician or member of a medical staff may, but shall not be obligated to, inform the spouse, parent or guardian of any such minor as to the treatment given or needed, and such information may be given to, or withheld from the spouse, parent or guardian without the consent and over the express objection of the minor.

D. No hospital and no physician licensed to practice medicine in this state shall incur civil or criminal liability in connection with any examination, diagnosis and treatment authorized by this section except for negligence.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: eurotrader: People under the age of 18 do have a right to decide medical care especially if the parents are mentally incompetent or unable to grasp the best interest of the person under their care.

Forget it Jake, it's Louisiana.

Louisiana has the mature minor doctrine and the lawsuit threat holds no merit.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC6292465/

But then why would the kid need a consent form at all?

\don't get me wrong - I'm on the kid's side


Good you actually read at least most of the link. He didn't need a consent form by a parent in LA. Decent chance it is a ploy for lawsuit without discussions with a competent attorney.
 
minorshan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Anti-vaxxers have sided with the virus, and should be treated exactly the same as the virus at this point.


Except viruses aren't alive, so what I think should happen to antivaxxers....
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bslim: I'd like to know how momma found out her son got vaxxed.


WiFi started playing up.
 
starsrift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

minorshan: Marcus Aurelius: Anti-vaxxers have sided with the virus, and should be treated exactly the same as the virus at this point.

Except viruses aren't alive, so what I think should happen to antivaxxers....


I really strongly suggest not getting caught up in the nomenclature of some of the world's least understood organisms. Or not-organisms that behave like organisms. Whatever you're into it. Determining that is a pedantic side show to, y'know, people painfully and slowly dying as their organs shut down.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wademh: Bslim: wademh: Bslim: Oh and if she files suit, then it's only fair that the kid gets prosecuted for fraud/forgery whatever.

The kid deserves a medal.
The Mom has no case, and no clue.

No, no he doesn't. I'll tell you why: It is the very definition of YOU'RE NOT HELPING

I also find the whole timing of this extremely suspicious. Let's see, kid goes through the trouble of forging a parental consent form and then plague-rat mom...what, how does she find out kid got vaxxed? Okay, maybe she found the vaxx card. So we go back to the NOT HELPING part. It gives the rats an excuse to f*ck with the process, and that could lead to vaccination processes being barred from schools.
Like I said, the dipshiat is not helping one bit.

You're simply wrong. The kid was denied the vaccination by his nutcase Mom. So he looked after himself. Simple explanation.
You imagine some conspiracy to raise hell? You're working too hard. And while she may have raised some noise, that's all it is. Nothing will come of this.


Given the lawsuit and the kid apparently cooperating with the mom it does look a teeny bit suspicious - or at least almost identical to how events would be playing out if this were an orchestrated attempt to sue the school.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: LA RS 40:§1095. Medical treatment (for minors)

A. (1) Consent to the provision of medical or surgical care or services by a hospital or public clinic, or to the performance of medical or surgical care or services by a physician, licensed to practice medicine in this state, when executed by a minor who is or believes himself to be afflicted with an illness or disease, shall be valid and binding as if the minor had achieved his majority. Any such consent shall not be subject to a later disaffirmance by reason of his minority.

(2) A minor may consent to medical care or the administration of medication by a hospital licensed to provide hospital services or by a physician licensed to practice medicine in this state for the purpose of alleviating or reducing pain, discomfort, or distress of and during labor and childbirth. The manner of administration of medications includes but is not limited to intravenous, intramuscular, epidural, and spinal. This consent shall be valid and binding as if the minor had achieved her majority, and it shall not be subject to a later disaffirmance by reason of her minority.

B. The consent of a spouse, parent, guardian, or any other person standing in a fiduciary capacity to the minor shall not be necessary in order to authorize such hospital care or services or medical or surgical care or services, or administration of drugs to be provided by a physician licensed to practice medicine to such a minor.

C. Upon the advice and direction of a treating physician, or, in the case of a medical staff, any one of them, a physician or member of a medical staff may, but shall not be obligated to, inform the spouse, parent or guardian of any such minor as to the treatment given or needed, and such information may be given to, or withheld from the spouse, parent or guardian without the consent and over the express objection of the minor.

D. No hospital and no physician licensed to practice medicine in this state shall incur civil or criminal liabili ...


The above code only refers to illness, disease or pregnancy, though.

Do they have anything that specifically covers vaccination or other preventive medicine when the parent forbids it?
 
DerAppie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

awruk!: "Maturin said he is representing Jennifer Ravain and her 16-year-old son..."

I'm confused. How can she represent both opposing parties there?


The son isn't the opposing party because he isn't being sued,
 
maram500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: Bslim: I'd like to know how momma found out her son got vaxxed.

WiFi started playing up.


Suddenly Mama's ten-year-old flip phone got 5G?
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

minorshan: Marcus Aurelius: Anti-vaxxers have sided with the virus, and should be treated exactly the same as the virus at this point.

Except viruses aren't alive, so what I think should happen to antivaxxers....


...is we round them up, put them in camps, and force them to get vaccinated.   Once they get the full course, they are released back into the wild.

I will field all complaints about freedumbz an constitutional! personally.
 
gadian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bravo kid.  Around here kids are allowed to consent to vaccines if the provider has made good faith efforts to contact the parents for consent and are unable to reach them.  It helps because a lot of kids are in the unfortunate position of raising themselves and are already doing a better job than their birth parents.
 
maram500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The threat of a lawsuit is an empty one, of course. Kid shouldn't have forged the signature, but if the mother is suing everyone in sight over it, she's a plains and simple nutcase.

What's telling about the pointlessness of this suit is that nutcase mama couldn't get some rabid ambulance chaser from New Orleans to take on her stupidity. Not even goddamn Morris Bart. She had to hire a lawyer from a city all the way across the damn state--four hours away--to threaten the school board and what is arguably the biggest hospital system in the state.

I guarantee she is looking for a quick payout and then wingnut welfare circuit here she comes.
 
