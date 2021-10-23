 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Twitter believes that sitting in traffic is likely to lead to self harm or even suicide and as such considers mention of it as a bannable offense   (twitter.com) divider line
22
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

451 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2021 at 10:17 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Twitter is garbage
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What was the deleted tweet?
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: What was the deleted tweet?


"sit in traffic."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And yet TFG is constantly amplified and posted by sock puppets after his ban, and they do nothing to stop it.

Because they don't want to.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
@jack needs to sit in traffic.

I mean kill himself.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least they're not as bad as Facebook.

/that means they're sufficient
//it's a rule!
 
Bobson Dugnutt [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Twitter is garbage


Garbage has actual use.  It keeps trash pandas fed.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: cretinbob: Twitter is garbage

Garbage has actual use.  It keeps trash pandas fed.


It's almost the only exercise I get anymore, taking the bins around to the curb.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Twitter is garbage


Twitter social media is garbage
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
BBBBBut Jerking off on the  highway driving is a challenge
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The low spark of high heeled boys ...

/ Oblig?
// 
Traffic - Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys - Live 72 (Full Song)
Youtube R8M8R835Ck4
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Twitter read it as "Slit in traffic."
 
IlGreven
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And yet TFG is constantly amplified and posted by sock puppets after his ban, and they do nothing to stop it.

Because they don't want to.


...while they let #commitsuicide trend for a few hours...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

invictus2: BBBBBut Jerking off on the  highway driving is a challenge


Maybe for you.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: The low spark of high heeled boys ...

/ Oblig?
// [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/R8M8R835​Ck4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Haha! Capaldi be lookin' like Scotty J.
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Write "sit in your car in traffic" instead of "sit in traffic". Don't you just love computers. Always making our lives easier by making us adapt to their simplistic yet arcane requirements.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nytmare: Write "sit in your car in traffic" instead of "sit in traffic". Don't you just love computers. Always making our lives easier by making us adapt to their simplistic yet arcane requirements.


Much like teachers and bosses
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Twitter would do better to flag her "medical tyranny" posts instead.
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nytmare: Write "sit in your car in traffic" instead of "sit in traffic". Don't you just love computers. Always making our lives easier by making us adapt to their simplistic yet arcane requirements.


You also need to say walk down the sidewalk instead of walk down the road.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DayeOfJustice: Twitter read it as "Slit in traffic."


Also, it's humans being trafficked
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.