(CNN)   A lot of tourists are about to learn how to find Luxembourg on a map   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
*looks at this years harvest left to trim*

meh
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Writing frightening verse, to a buck toothed girl in Luxembourg.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amsterdam. 'coffee shop'
 
germ78
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They'll probably travel through Holland to get there.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Xai: Amsterdam. 'coffee shop'


Yup. If you're landing at Schiphol anyway, just take the train to Centraal Station and walk a few blocks.  Although the famously tolerant Dutch are starting to get a little tired of being famous for weed tourism, and of people making idiots of themselves.  Recently there has been some talk about making weed sales "for residents only", and IIRC the city of Maastricht--located near the Belgian and German borders--did implement such a restriction.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Weed, hookers, and gambling.  What a time to be alive.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
4/20 Fark Party in Luxembourg?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Anything to make the most boring country in Europe more tolerable.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Poor Luxembourg. Can't even afford their own flag so they borrow Netherlands'.
 
EL EM
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Take (or don't take) that right at Albequerque. Can't remember which.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Congratulations for being almost 10 years behind the US.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How quaint.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I forget, are they a kingdom or a principality?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meh, smoked hashish there before some of you were born. Good times
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
After this pandemic shiat, I'll be more surprised if people don't hit the bong.
 
hammettman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Had to Covid cancel a trip to Europe last year which included a day in Lux.  Now, if I ever go, I may want to skip the europot tourists.
 
12349876
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Congratulations for being almost 10 years behind the US.


My Wikipedia map count is only 17 states where recreational use is legal, and 11 states where all marijuana use is still illegal and criminalized.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Xai: Amsterdam. 'coffee shop'


Didn't they make it illegal) to sell tol tourists?

Obviously Luxembourg won't work, but Christania in Copenhagen has as open market, with stalls. It's still illegal, and the police raids once in a while.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Congratulations for being almost 10 years behind the US.


FWIW, it's still illegal at a federal level throughout the US.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Xai: Amsterdam. 'coffee shop'

Yup. If you're landing at Schiphol anyway, just take the train to Centraal Station and walk a few blocks.  Although the famously tolerant Dutch are starting to get a little tired of being famous for weed tourism, and of people making idiots of themselves.  Recently there has been some talk about making weed sales "for residents only", and IIRC the city of Maastricht--located near the Belgian and German borders--did implement such a restriction.


I bought herbal speed in Maastricht.

fark knows what is was, but I got high like a small amphetamine dose, lasted 2 hours, without a comedown.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Trocadero: I forget, are they a kingdom or a principality?


Grand duchy.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Trocadero: I forget, are they a kingdom or a principality?

Grand duchy.


Musical Youth - Pass The Dutchie (Long Version) (Slayd5000)
Youtube wTPDimAwKbY

/you totally fell for it
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MBooda: Poor Luxembourg. Can't even afford their own flag so they borrow Netherlands'.


I have been to very many countries in Europe, not every single one, but a lot.

Yeah, Luxembourg was by far the most boring.

The only interesting thing I saw in Luxembourg city, was the suicide bridge. But nothing happened.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cool story Yada yada: I've started learning a bit of Luxembourgish since I know some German.  Cool language but it took getting a book sent from Luxembourg to actually learn the language. Most books were in German or French.  I found one book in English.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Trocadero: I forget, are they a kingdom or a principality?


Actually, it's officially the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

For those traveling through western Europe who prefer to do their weed tourism in Amsterdam, they'll most likely pass the Duchy upon the left hand side.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Trocadero: VisualiseThis: Trocadero: I forget, are they a kingdom or a principality?

Grand duchy.

[YouTube video: Musical Youth - Pass The Dutchie (Long Version) (Slayd5000)]
/you totally fell for it


Shoot, went too long without refreshing the comments again.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wish they could have done this when I lived an hour away. I used to have to drive 5 hours to Amsterdam.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

germ78: They'll probably travel through Holland to get there.


You might want to learn some geography. No one has to go through Holland to get anywhere.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: MBooda: Poor Luxembourg. Can't even afford their own flag so they borrow Netherlands'.

I have been to very many countries in Europe, not every single one, but a lot.

Yeah, Luxembourg was by far the most boring.

The only interesting thing I saw in Luxembourg city, was the suicide bridge. But nothing happened.


Not even close. Lichtenstein is far more boring.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

4seasons85!: Cool story Yada yada: I've started learning a bit of Luxembourgish since I know some German.  Cool language but it took getting a book sent from Luxembourg to actually learn the language. Most books were in German or French.  I found one book in English.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Weed, hookers, and gambling.  What a time to be alive.


All three have been around for all of human history
 
