 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Safeway Bear checks out   (sfgate.com) divider line
20
    More: Sad, Lake Tahoe, Placer County, California, bear's surprise, El Dorado County, California, Kings Beach, California, Sacramento metropolitan area, Camping, California Fish  
•       •       •

1178 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2021 at 7:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SidFishious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a sad :(
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yogi Bear Parody: "Booboo Kills Yogi" ending
Youtube m6w0r-ScEG4
 
zeaper12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bears really like human food, this causes problems in any bear country.  I am very careful about both garbage and food, bears live where I live.

This has been a big bear year at my place, July through September a small black bear pooped all over my yard.  You think cleaning up dog poop is bad, try bear poop.

Then this grizzly wondered through, twice, I figure he would make for a great security guard.  Trespassers will be caught and ate.  Maybe I should make a sign.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've just euthanized him.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: I have a sad :(


Yah, that entire situation was a huge punch to the gut.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Should've just euthanized him.


I would have been thinking the same thing when they were having trouble getting him to leave the enclosure or whatever when hauling him way out.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Should've just euthanized him.


Or humans should live in cities and not the woods? We can live in apartments.  Bears can't.  JFC.  Humanity is disgusting.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When urban habitats overlap...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: puffy999: Should've just euthanized him.

Or humans should live in cities and not the woods? We can live in apartments.  Bears can't.  JFC.  Humanity is disgusting.


I mean, sure, but even camping and such... bears like this feed off of human stuff for generations and so if anything just taking one and dumping them off in the woods, expecting them to grin and bear it, is like throwing a pet dog or cat out in the woods.
 
alienated
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Bears really like human food, this causes problems in any bear country.  I am very careful about both garbage and food, bears live where I live.

This has been a big bear year at my place, July through September a small black bear pooped all over my yard.  You think cleaning up dog poop is bad, try bear poop.

Then this grizzly wondered through, twice, I figure he would make for a great security guard.  Trespassers will be caught and ate.  Maybe I should make a sign.


[Fark user image image 850x637][Fark user image image 850x637]


I would imagine bear poop being really good if added to a semi hot compost pile. Have you tried that ? Dead serious here.
 
bughunter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Safeway Bear wasn't there for the hunting, either.

/that bear don't hunt
 
alienated
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

puffy999: Should've just euthanized him.


I disagree. They should have  let the old boy live out the rest of his life in a sanctuary. Or the Haight.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Remind me never to visit Lake Tahoe. Apparently people go there armed to the teeth in the hopes that they can kill something that dares sniff around their campsite.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

alienated: puffy999: Should've just euthanized him.

I disagree. They should have  let the old boy live out the rest of his life in a sanctuary. Or the Haight.


Well that would be ideal.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Damn. That sucks.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: puffy999: Should've just euthanized him.

Or humans should live in cities and not the woods? We can live in apartments.  Bears can't.  JFC.  Humanity is disgusting.


Yes we are but it's the slobs that leave food or garage out that are killing bears.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There were no good outcomes available.  16-18 years is a good run for a bear in the wild.  This bear learned unsafe habits due to negligent humans and unfortunately it led to his death. It may have been best to humanly euthanize him, but they decided to give him a chance and unfortunately it didn't work.

Shaggy_C: Remind me never to visit Lake Tahoe. Apparently people go there armed to the teeth in the hopes that they can kill something that dares sniff around their campsite.


The Sierra Nevada mountains are primarily rural and you should expect you may have to fend for yourself.  Cops can be a half hour to an hour away depending on where you are at, although usually much closer in the more urban areas around the lake.  I would expect there might be more guns close at hand in certain areas of Chicago than anywhere in the mountains and foothills in the story.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: There were no good outcomes available.  16-18 years is a good run for a bear in the wild.  This bear learned unsafe habits due to negligent humans and unfortunately it led to his death. It may have been best to humanly euthanize him, but they decided to give him a chance and unfortunately it didn't work.

Shaggy_C: Remind me never to visit Lake Tahoe. Apparently people go there armed to the teeth in the hopes that they can kill something that dares sniff around their campsite.

The Sierra Nevada mountains are primarily rural and you should expect you may have to fend for yourself.  Cops can be a half hour to an hour away depending on where you are at, although usually much closer in the more urban areas around the lake.  I would expect there might be more guns close at hand in certain areas of Chicago than anywhere in the mountains and foothills in the story.


Went to Caesar's once, never explored the Nevada side enough to see if they've got a bunch of pawn shops full of guns people traded in for casino chips (not that I've ever seen that part of downtown Vegas or anything...)
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
:(
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.