 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Minnesota)   The ONE important item for October ice fishing is missing. The second most essential item is suspected of being a factor   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, United States, Midwestern United States, Ice, Coroner, Minnesota Twins, Mississippi River, Water cycle, image of a truck  
•       •       •

856 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2021 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Has anyone else noticed a trend of TV news sites posting in-line videos that don't have anything to do with the articles to which they're embedded?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's no safe ice fishing in October....anywhere.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm glad they cited him for DWI and that he lost the truck and ice fishing hut! I hope his Insurance refuses to pay out one thin dime because it was a DWI. What an ice hole...
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My cousins lived off a lake in NY, about 60 miles north of NYC. Well into the 70s there was a 50/50 chance it would be frozen solid enough to take a car onto the ice by Christmas. The last Christmas I was there in the late 90s it was a lovely 60 degree day. I don't remember the last time I saw a car on the lake.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Headline checks out.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First you go out with yourself, towing your stuff, wearing floatation device and bear claws (A wood block with a nail sticking out in it)

if the Ice is thick enough, next time you go out with your ATV. 

then when it is thick enough you go out with your truck

you do not reverse the order  and test with your truck first
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do the actual fish fall on the list of essential items?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew before I read it that alcohol was involved.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tags on the Twitter post from the PD made me chuckle pretty heartily.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LMAO it's farking October. Even people near the Arctic circle are probably not ice fishing yet.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Where do the actual fish fall on the list of essential items?


Ice fishing isn't actually about fishing.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cautionflag: Ice fishing isn't actually about fishing.


I miss sitting in the old bobhouse with my dad when I was a kid, playing Rummy and cooking hotdogs on the old wood stove he had outfitted the shack with. 

If you got to pull a big pickerel or trout one day when a flag went up, that was just a bonus.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: I knew before I read it that alcohol was involved.


It was Wisconsin, of course booze was involved.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: I'm glad they cited him for DWI and that he lost the truck and ice fishing hut! I hope his Insurance refuses to pay out one thin dime because it was a DWI. What an ice hole...


Yup, now seeing him for the environmental damage.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

shastacola: There's no safe ice fishing in October....anywhere.


Mmmm, I don't know. Iqaluit may be still (with the global warming and all) good for that.
 
eckspat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fargin' ice hole.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cautionflag: nytmare: Where do the actual fish fall on the list of essential items?

Ice fishing isn't actually about fishing.


This. There are a long list of things essential to ice fishing. "Fish" is mentioned in an appendix to that list titled "optional".
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Seems like more a case of someone with a tiny house that was parking by the lake and mighta had one too many.
 
Katwang
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Non existent ice is not very to drive upon.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

shastacola: There's no safe ice fishing in October....anywhere.


Maybe Antarctica of you have an auger that can make a hole a mile deep.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

damageddude: My cousins lived off a lake in NY, about 60 miles north of NYC. Well into the 70s there was a 50/50 chance it would be frozen solid enough to take a car onto the ice by Christmas. The last Christmas I was there in the late 90s it was a lovely 60 degree day. I don't remember the last time I saw a car on the lake.


My lake hosts racing on the south side of the lake. Im on the north side across from the public landing. They plow that bay for people to practice on.

Yes. Cars. Racing. On the ice.

From what i hear the window used to be late December through February. Now they are lucky to have most of January to race.

/its also a shiatty lake for fish
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Petey4335: damageddude: My cousins lived off a lake in NY, about 60 miles north of NYC. Well into the 70s there was a 50/50 chance it would be frozen solid enough to take a car onto the ice by Christmas. The last Christmas I was there in the late 90s it was a lovely 60 degree day. I don't remember the last time I saw a car on the lake.

My lake hosts racing on the south side of the lake. Im on the north side across from the public landing. They plow that bay for people to practice on.

Yes. Cars. Racing. On the ice.

From what i hear the window used to be late December through February. Now they are lucky to have most of January to race.

/its also a shiatty lake for fish


They used to do that where I grew up, as well... but this was on the ice on a bay of Lake Superior in Wisconsin. The local late-model modified stock car racers loved it. Then again, they usually drove on a natural red-clay track during the warmer months (rain or shine), so driving on a slippery surface was nothing new to them.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Katwang: Non existent ice is not very to drive upon.
[Fark user image 425x221]


Nor is it very to write about.

...altogether.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Petey4335: damageddude: My cousins lived off a lake in NY, about 60 miles north of NYC. Well into the 70s there was a 50/50 chance it would be frozen solid enough to take a car onto the ice by Christmas. The last Christmas I was there in the late 90s it was a lovely 60 degree day. I don't remember the last time I saw a car on the lake.

My lake hosts racing on the south side of the lake. Im on the north side across from the public landing. They plow that bay for people to practice on.

Yes. Cars. Racing. On the ice.

From what i hear the window used to be late December through February. Now they are lucky to have most of January to race.

/its also a shiatty lake for fish

They used to do that where I grew up, as well... but this was on the ice on a bay of Lake Superior in Wisconsin. The local late-model modified stock car racers loved it. Then again, they usually drove on a natural red-clay track during the warmer months (rain or shine), so driving on a slippery surface was nothing new to them.


19 year old me would tap the brakes and hard turn the rear wheel drive Buick to kick the back end out and drive sideways down WI unplowed/icy back roads. I get it. I do. It was fun.

But im not 19 anymore.

/and fark you traction control. I know how to stop a slide. You get in the way.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.