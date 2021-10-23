 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   Austria may implement Covid lockdown for the unvaccinated   (thehill.com) divider line
29
    Europe, Austria, Associated Press, Eastern Europe, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good.

You can't drive without a driver's license. Your children can't go to school without numerous vaccinations. Same thing.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Won't somebody think of the kangaroos??
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, a German speaking country wants to lock people up against their will and label them as "others" while stricting their rights?

Sounds about right.

/Vaccinated
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome.   Treat them like the Mongols did.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Won't somebody think of the kangaroos??


Crikey.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Won't somebody think of the kangaroos??


I think that's what's going on here.  Once everyone is locked in the kangaroos will have free reign.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

8 inches: So, a German speaking country wants to lock people up against their will and label them as "others" while stricting their rights?

Sounds about right.

/Vaccinated


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And vax the Sudetenland.
 
Jackal_N
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Unlike being born non-white, unrich, "different," or dickless, being vaccinated is a choice for most people. Those people who choose to shirk social responsibilities and in the process endanger the rest of us should be separated. By whatever force is necessary.
 
EL EM
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Shut it down, from Perth to Canberra!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How dare they try to protect these unvaccinated moro s by keeping them out of transmissible entertainment venues
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
First Hitler, now this. Thanks a lot Crocodile Dundee.
 
neongoats
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Should be doing that here. Can get the vax but won't? Stay in your farking house and keep your plague to your diseased filthy self or get thrown in plague rat jail full of plague rats.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
they are an island, what are they worried about, an invasion ?
 
neongoats
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

8 inches: So, a German speaking country wants to lock people up against their will and label them as "others" while stricting their rights?

Sounds about right.

/Vaccinated


Well let's examine how this is different. I'm pretty sure you didn't have a choice as to whether you were a Jew or a Gypsy or some other minority during the holocaust. On the other-hand being a plague rat in 2021 is ENTIRELY, 100% your choice, unless you are a small child the vax hasn't been approved for.

Decide to throw any pretense of human responsibility away and be a plague vector for no reason than stigginit? fark you, get in plague rat jail, lose you job, have your bank cancel your services, no health care. Nothing. fark you.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

neongoats: Should be doing that here. Can get the vax but won't? Stay in your farking house and keep your plague to your diseased filthy self or get thrown in plague rat jail full of plague rats.


You must really like plague.
 
Valter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

neongoats: 8 inches: So, a German speaking country wants to lock people up against their will and label them as "others" while stricting their rights?

Sounds about right.

/Vaccinated

Well let's examine how this is different. I'm pretty sure you didn't have a choice as to whether you were a Jew or a Gypsy or some other minority during the holocaust. On the other-hand being a plague rat in 2021 is ENTIRELY, 100% your choice, unless you are a small child the vax hasn't been approved for.

Decide to throw any pretense of human responsibility away and be a plague vector for no reason than stigginit? fark you, get in plague rat jail, lose you job, have your bank cancel your services, no health care. Nothing. fark you.


This thread ain't never had a chance.
 
Fly Catcher
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The head line is talking about Austria not Australia ! Austria is in the southern part of Central Europe.
 
neongoats
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fly Catcher: The head line is talking about Austria not Australia ! Austria is in the southern part of Central Europe.


You must be new here.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fly Catcher: The head line is talking about Austria not Australia ! Austria is in the southern part of Central Europe.


That's silly.  There are no kangaroos in Central Europe.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: Unlike being born non-white, unrich, "different," or dickless, being vaccinated is a choice for most people. Those people who choose to shirk social responsibilities and in the process endanger the rest of us should be separated. By whatever force is necessary.


Wow. Just wow. That thinking can justify a lot of evil. A lot.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's some gems in the comments.

"Before this covid pandemic scam ends, I want to see every doctor and nurse that put people on a ventilator put on trial for murder, because that's what using a ventilator for Covid treatment amounts to. The appropriate death sentence would be to hook them to a ventilator, and then turn it off."
 
starsrift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Papiere, bitte" has some awful connotations.

I get where they're coming from but uh
 
headslacker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cheers Australia!
Plague rats can stay in there roach motels.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

foo monkey: There's some gems in the comments.

"Before this covid pandemic scam ends, I want to see every doctor and nurse that put people on a ventilator put on trial for murder, because that's what using a ventilator for Covid treatment amounts to. The appropriate death sentence would be to hook them to a ventilator, and then turn it off."


*recent image of tfa's commenter*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fly Catcher
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Fly Catcher: The head line is talking about Austria not Australia ! Austria is in the southern part of Central Europe.

That's silly.  There are no kangaroos in Central Europe.


That was my point, no kangaroos in Central Europe.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

8 inches: So, a German speaking country wants to lock people up against their will and label them as "others" while stricting their rights?

Sounds about right.

/Vaccinated


Austrians speak what can generously called English, mate.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let's put another shrimp on the barbie, then.  House arrest for the unvaxxed works for me.
 
