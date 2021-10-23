 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   Why are small Christian colleges growing in number?   (usatoday.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because it's easier to fleece students out of their money when you're a small, private "university"?
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

And everybody wants a college close to home that is small enough to allow local megachurches or even individual donors to control the curriculum. Keeps the daughters on a short leash.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
maybe it's because xians have marginalized themselves by jumping out of the mainstream and becoming radicalized fascists.

Don't have a good day, have a great day.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Would you like to play a game?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gospel of money
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh look, one of their graduate's resumes is coming through the fax machine...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because echo chambers aren't going to fleece rubes by themselves.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because there's a sucker born every minute.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Their focus on vocational education?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

For the record: Please don't interpret my comment as hating all evangelical Christians. I'm Jewish, and I've got some in my extended family. Many are good people.

But I have had a bone to pick with them ever since they supported Donald Trump en masse -- a man who has been a Golden Calf, an Antichrist, and all of the seven deadly sins rolled into one person. I lost all respect for them, and I doubt I will ever gain it back.

(And I hate the fact that their support for Israel is often just a ruse.)
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Christians are shrinking??
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Exactly. With a degree from Bob Stevenson's Jesus Camp University, you can join our dozens of graduates in such diverse fields as:

Church Pastor*
Youth Pastor*
Church Organist
Church Choir Member
Church Receptionist
Home Economics
Commercial and Residential Construction‡
Network Security Specialist†
Video Game Development†

* May not be recognized by all denominations.
‡ In cooperation with AJ's Construction of Lawton, WI.
† In cooperation with University of Pheonix.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because small charter schools are growing in number.  It's all the same cancer.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Says the guy with a Total Fark subscription.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Andre Stone started his collegiate career at Indiana University, but quickly realized it wasn't the place for him. He transferred to Grace in search of a college where he was cared for. He also was looking for something he couldn't find at a public school.

"I wanted to get to hear God's word implemented in classes," he said.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Political Science and pre-law. These colleges are turning out whackadoodles like Madison "wheels" Cawthorn.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm not getting fleeced. I spend good money to interact with smart fellows such as yourself.

Smart fellows that definitely recognize when some numbers are orders of magnitude higher than others. Numbers like those in the thousands relative to those in the tens.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grifting is a time honored profession in America, and nobody grifts harder than a small Christian school.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's a cult
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I went to a small "Christian" college, but they were into teaching Liberal Arts, not pushing theology.  I don't know if we even had a theology department, if we did I never much encountered it.  I learned history, economics, writing, and majored in East Asian Studies.

/CSB
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Money laundering
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Homeschooled kids gotta move out of the house eventually.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Because their separation from Christianity was completed five years ago and everyone's in on the grift.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You can't train a force in large numbers, openly. Small groups, with similar curricula & deep pockets, though? Easy to do.

This is how you quietly build. And that's what's been going on for some time now. Megachurches attract attention. Large-membership groups attract attention. It's much harder to investigate or infiltrate small groups, though, especially if you tightly control membership & provide regular surveillance on its members.

Take the American Spectator's word for it - "It's war. It's time to play dirty."
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I just moved to Mormon town. Within a week I've pissed off people using the lords name in vain, I curse smoke drink and love my caffeine.

And so far the worst I I got was "you using the lords name in vain pisses me off"

You're fat and diabetic and work a farking desk job.

I'm fit. work construction and at some point I've definitely committed almost all the sins.

I am terrified for my life as a sinner 🤣🤣🤣
 
Mukster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Soaking" gone wrong?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Evangelical Christians need their safe spaces.
 
uncoveror
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
These "colleges" are tax exempt money grab scams. They believe in the gods in which we trust.
 
payattention
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Something P.T. Barnum said comes to mind...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Easier access to saved sex?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hard times flush the chumps.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This seems suspiciously relevant:

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Finally a place for college age women who do anal to group together with closeted men.
 
neongoats
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Probably to foment terrorism.
 
listernine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's where the most sexually repressed females go, and when you crack that nut, hold on with both hands, legs, arms, and feet.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Butt stuff.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Amazingly accurate.
The software/computer industry is infested with wackadoos, because it's one of the industries that hasn't collapsed like retail, and every 18 year old sent off to college by his parents thinks video games are cool, so when they have to pick a major they just go with computer stuff.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

It's the same strategy that Al-Qaeda uses!
 
payattention
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Because it's easier for people to take to comforting misinformation than hard realities. It's also easier to culture/grow pockets of crazies than to do it in one large, singular establishment.

Money's tight, millions have been seeded by online media, the crop's ready to move into RL indoctrination. 

The grift must flow, and nothing's easier than milking the brainless/brainwashed.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd been attending and serving in a non-denominational Christian church for the last 15 or so years.  The T--mp years and the associated turning a blind eye to his constant un-Christian behaviors combined with COVID hoaxer garbage pushed me away.  Doctrinally, I think the church was sound, but when focus turned away from the Bible, the anti-science, anti-college, pro-Fox News stuff became too much for me to bear.

They think that colleges are anti-God, so it's no surprise that there are all these "christian" (little 'c') colleges popping up all over.  I went to a very science-y college, and I never got any of that anti-God stuff.

Anyway, I couldn't roll my eyes anymore and shrug off all the garbage and the T--mp shirts and T--mpisms, so my family and I left.

I do miss the teaching, the fellowship, and playing rad guitar on a worship team, but since I left, I barely touch my guitar.  I just don't like playing by myself.

Oh well. TMI.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Small Christians need their own schools?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
because western civilization has to flame out in the most classless manner possible?
 
