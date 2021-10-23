 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Global News (Canada))   Well that isn't going to help the container shortage   (globalnews.ca) divider line
12
    More: Fail, United States Coast Guard, Strait of Juan de Fuca, small vessels, report of injuries, MV Zim Kingston, Victoria, British Columbia, CHAN-TV, ship hit  
•       •       •

773 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2021 at 4:05 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
goodncold
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bad news everyone.  The Fark group order of lube and dildos is going to take another 3 weeks to arrive.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
NNNNNOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! My 3090 card was in one of those boxes. I almost had it  :(
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Who Likes Short Shorts?
Youtube 9wDpigy4eFE
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And thus, another classic legend of the sea is born.

cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size

"It were years ago on a night just like tonight, them shipping containers all washed overboard. Overboard into the sea, they went. And they're still out there, patiently waiting, floating quietly about with unfinished business. Y'see, a shipping container's only purpose is to contain something, and they'll snap ye right up if they get the chance. Ye'll never catch me a-swimming in these waters, no sir. You go in the water, shipping container's in the water, and farewell and adeiu, ye fair Spanish ladies..."
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
one of those "magnet" fishermen are in for a whopper !!!
 
fat boy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Probably full of Falun Gong feet in Nike sneakers
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What if they were containers full of containers? There's really going to be a shortage now.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kabloink: What if they were containers full of containers? There's really going to be a shortage now.


Contain yourself.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thats nothing compared to last year subby. Over 250 containers from one ship off the side in a bad storm
 
JAYoung
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kabloink: What if they were containers full of containers? There's really going to be a shortage now.


It was a Russian ship?
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Given the currents, I'm guessing that those containers which float will wash up on Haida Gwaii. The Haida already have a thriving economy based on flotsam cargo.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well good to hear. I was looking for a new rubber duck.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.