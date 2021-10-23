 Skip to content
 
(CompuServe)   Headlines like this is probably why Fark has the Obvious tag   (compuserve.com)
18
1093 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2021 at 3:35 PM



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CompuServe?
Did I go back to 1993?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Compuserve?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: CompuServe?
Did I go back to 1993?


It IS 1993. Oh no, did your PC catch the "2021" virus? It'll change your clock and give you false memories of some kind of worldwide pandemic... :o
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTA: ""I feel like they're leaving my kid behind," Morris said. "Sometimes, he feels like he's not important enough to get picked up."

please tell us who THEY is?

Because if THEY would were masks, get vaccinated and act right, your kids would be in school a lot more.

So who is the "they" in your world that are leaving your kids behind?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Sometimes, he feels like he's not important enough to get picked up."

Uh... yup. Learning a very important life lesson here.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
CompuServe
whoa!
That site looks like it is optimized for 56k
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is incredible! CompuServe is still a thing.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You know you're hearing it now

Dial Up Modem Sound
Youtube SOrEVFSRdsw
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Heh, I really like that layout. Loads fast too.
I can't believe in 2021 I'm considering adding Compuserve to my bookmarks.
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Their About Page off of their home page says, "Support for the latest Windows operating system, Windows XP, for greater compatibility"
 
Chuck87
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: CompuServe
whoa!
That site looks like it is optimized for 56k


This is on their "About CompuServe" page:

Other key features of CompuServe 7.0 include:

Support for the latest Windows operating system, Windows XP, for greater compatibility
 
Chuck87
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SeriousTube: Their About Page off of their home page says, "Support for the latest Windows operating system, Windows XP, for greater compatibility"


You beat me to it!
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tl;tr: pay taxes so students can be transported to school or meh, sorry if you individually can't afford to provide private transportation. But money.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It can't be the real CompuServe because it didn't accept my user ID of 75600,1053
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Compuserve?

[i.pinimg.com image 500x389]


I literally came into this thread to post that meme. When I got my first modem, a 300 baud modem for my Commodore 64 that came with a rotary dial telephone it came with 5 free hours of Compuserve. I think I used 2 of them.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I remember these button graphics on almost every site.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: [preview.redd.it image 495x421]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
