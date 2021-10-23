 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Much like a 2 year old, slapping a 1/6 insurrectionist on the wrist and saying "no" doesn't actually stop them from insurrecting   (cnn.com) divider line
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It does precisely the opposite, and Germany has to be watching this and quietly building up their military. We've learned nothing from the Beer Hall Putsch and the events that followed.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
By law, if an individual enjoined from contact with another individual or group finds themselves in a public situation where the enjoined party is, or becomes, present, it is the responsibility of that individual to remove themselves from that place immediately.

Instead this guy hung out and partied.  Send his ass to jail, just like you would if a black man attended a BLM rally.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who slaps a two year old on the wrist?

You hang em in a burlap sack from a tree and beat them with a rake.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now he gets to go to jail.
See, this is how the system works, and it works this way for everyone.
Sometimes people fark up and get in trouble with the law. The law has leeway and assumes something about something until something.
Just don't fark up because they will get you once they find out you did.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong, but don't you pretty much get to lance corporal in the Marines by simply NOT screwing up and doing your 2 and getting a DD214?

Pretty much was my dads case, and he got out in 63
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Correct me if I'm wrong, but don't you pretty much get to lance corporal in the Marines by simply NOT screwing up and doing your 2 and getting a DD214?

Pretty much was my dads case, and he got out in 63


yes
strictly based on time in and not being Gomer Pyle.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jackson's attorney told CNN that Jackson had no knowledge the Proud Boys would be attending and that he is complying with the terms of his release. She added that the Justice Department is aware of his participation in the rally, but hasn't flagged it to the judge or tried to revoke his bail.

reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Great. Violated court order.

Stuff him in jail. Now.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gopher321: Who slaps a two year old on the wrist?

You hang em in a burlap sack from a tree and beat them with a rake.


Dad?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jackson called on the Justice Department to "prosecute every Congress member that was part of this set-up coup against us."

Even if you punch him in the face, his head is so hard you'll only end up hurting your hand.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cretinbob: baka-san: Correct me if I'm wrong, but don't you pretty much get to lance corporal in the Marines by simply NOT screwing up and doing your 2 and getting a DD214?

Pretty much was my dads case, and he got out in 63

yes
strictly based on time in and not being Gomer Pyle.


Ya know. Ol' Gomer was probably a better Marine than a lot of these guys.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know what does stop them.
Forever
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Send 'em here:
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

baka-san: Correct me if I'm wrong, but don't you pretty much get to lance corporal in the Marines by simply NOT screwing up and doing your 2 and getting a DD214?

Pretty much was my dads case, and he got out in 63


Yep. It's one of the "you get promoted as long as you don't Fark up" after a period of time. E-4 and E5 are slightly harder but it isn't until staff-sergeant things get demanding. Also depends on your job, some MOS promote more quickly because they can't keep people
 
