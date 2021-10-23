 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newschannel 9)   Welcome to Tennessee, where even the elementary school kids are packing heat   (newschannel9.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, student's backpack, Harrison Elementary Friday, handgun  
•       •       •

537 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2021 at 12:48 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think you mean welcome to the USA subby.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Damn that kid is pretty badass I wonder what kind of chew he dips
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Arrest the parents.
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Guns don't kill people, but an angry Tickle Me Elmo that's packing heat does not mess around.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I mean, I'm surprised they aren't just handing these out upon arrival. Instead of PE they are just going to replace it with live fire drills. That way when 2/3rds of the kids are forced into the military to pay for college it'll just stream line them right to the front lines of whatever BS excuse for war the next GQP Prezo makes up to funnel money to his golf buddies. Might as well lean into it at this point /s
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I swear, if I have to hear that 'ten I see' joke one more time..."
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But don't you dare say America has a gun problem.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You gotta wait til next week to wear your Alec Baldwin costume, kid.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rarely is the question asked, is our children packing?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is the gun okay?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.