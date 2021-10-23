 Skip to content
 
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Old news: stealing merchandise from Walmart. Today's news: stealing a service dog from Walmart   (wmur.com) divider line
    More: service dog, Dover, New Hampshire  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Doggone!

What?

Doggone!

What?

It went on like this for hours
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wasn't aware Walmart sold service dogs
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A real service dog or a attention whore support prop animal?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: A real service dog or a attention whore support prop animal?


Just based on the accompanying video, I'd say the latter is probably more accurate.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
a Walmart shopper briefly stepped away from her cart in the checkout line to grab a drink.

Checkout line shoppers deserve everything bad that happens to them.
Oh, you forgot a couple of things? GTFO of line and come back when you're done.
 
Number 216
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: A real service dog or a attention whore support prop animal?


Makes no difference

You steal a persons pet, a member of their family, no matter what their "status" is, you deserve to be curb stomped
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I usually just wait until they go on sale.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
white women and their farking dogs, what is the deal?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jsmilky: white women and their farking dogs, what is the deal?


I'm all for bashing white women (farking chicken Alfredo I swear to God), but don't you bring dogs into the mix.
 
danvon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: A real service dog or a attention whore support prop animal?


From the article it appears that the dog was riding in the cart, so unlikely that it was an actual service animal, and one of those "emotional support animals".

I'm not saying that there isn't some validity in the ESA thing, but a significant percentage of the people who have them went to a website, and paid around 125 bucks to have some "medical professional" write a letter saying that the person needs one. Most of the time it's so the "patient" doesn't have to pay a pet deposit, pet fee, or pay to fly the animal on a plane.

It's a twofer scam. The patient is often lying about a disability, and the company selling these letters is charging the "patient" a fee to write a letter that the "patient" could get from their own physician, therapist, or nurse practitioner for the cost of an office visit.

A lot of the Emotional Support Animal scenario is a ripoff from top to bottom.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just offer a Walmart service dog 2 dollars an hour more and they'll quit.
Piss on the Manager's desk, maybe drop a dice in the break room. "See you morans like never cause I'm heading to a deluxe apartment in the skyyyyyyyy
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Special hell.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

danvon: maxandgrinch: A real service dog or a attention whore support prop animal?

From the article it appears that the dog was riding in the cart, so unlikely that it was an actual service animal, and one of those "emotional support animals".

I'm not saying that there isn't some validity in the ESA thing, but a significant percentage of the people who have them went to a website, and paid around 125 bucks to have some "medical professional" write a letter saying that the person needs one. Most of the time it's so the "patient" doesn't have to pay a pet deposit, pet fee, or pay to fly the animal on a plane.

It's a twofer scam. The patient is often lying about a disability, and the company selling these letters is charging the "patient" a fee to write a letter that the "patient" could get from their own physician, therapist, or nurse practitioner for the cost of an office visit.

A lot of the Emotional Support Animal scenario is a ripoff from top to bottom.


Ex did it in Texas for housing with the wolf/husky/malamute dog. Cause holy frigging restrictions
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: I wasn't aware Walmart sold service dogs


They're in aisle 14, right next to the ignoring cats.
 
Jackal_N
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Number 216: maxandgrinch: A real service dog or a attention whore support prop animal?

Makes no difference

You steal a persons pet, a member of their family, no matter what their "status" is, you deserve to be curb stomped


⬆⬆ This ⬆⬆
 
haknudsen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Number 216: maxandgrinch: A real service dog or a attention whore support prop animal?

Makes no difference

You steal a persons pet, a member of their family, no matter what their "status" is, you deserve to be curb stomped


You need serious therapy if you think a pet is a member of your family.
 
