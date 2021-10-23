 Skip to content
 
(Politico) Legal weed can't compete with illegal weed in California (politico.com)
    Cannabis, California's cannabis market, Legality of cannabis  
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you want to put an end to a black market for an easily obtained illegal intoxicant you shouldn't set up a legal market at much higher prices.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Too-Tall: If you want to put an end to a black market for an easily obtained illegal intoxicant you shouldn't set up a legal market at much higher prices.


Or... Realize that extraordinarily ignorant and fearful people are going to act like a reasonably safe substance is the dangerous illegal intoxicant they've been propagandized about in racist and other divisive characterizations for about a hundred years and opt to make stupid restrictions that keep the black market thriving in a majority of the state, CA and elsewhere.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$65-$80 for a (medical only! no fun for you!) eighth of an ounce here in Missouri.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Too-Tall: If you want to put an end to a black market for an easily obtained illegal intoxicant you shouldn't set up a legal market at much higher prices.

Or... Realize that extraordinarily ignorant and fearful people are going to act like a reasonably safe substance is the dangerous illegal intoxicant they've been propagandized about in racist and other divisive characterizations for about a hundred years and opt to make stupid restrictions that keep the black market thriving in a majority of the state, CA and elsewhere.


It used to be much more safe until the potency was bred up to insane levels.  Now you have teens showing up with cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome in the ER.  I know one personally (not a relation).  It's not as rare as one might think.  Illegality is improper regulation for drugs in my opinion.  It played a part in the development of the potency problem but it's also due to idiot plant breeders who have to outdo each other...and other quirks of human nature.

/Plenty of blame to go around.
//why we can't have nice things...etc., etc.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
make it all legal.
Who knew turning it into a money making scheme for people who already had money wasn't going to go well.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, law enforcement has de-emphasized arresting and prosecuting for small amounts. You're allowed to grow 6 plants per person, but you have 9 or 10? Meh. If your customers can grow their own product for free, they're going to buy less from your dispensary.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

The cannabevits signal has been lit.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical Big Government keeping the small businessman down.  This is why you should be voting Republican.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: [pbs.twimg.com image 485x327]
The cannabevits signal has been lit.


"The signal is coming from inside the thread!"
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It easily could if that was the goal.  There's no black market incentive in Colorado.
 
GanjSmokr [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: If you want to put an end to a black market for an easily obtained illegal intoxicant you shouldn't set up a legal market at much higher prices.


Colorado here.  I can go right now and get an ounce of a specific strain that is 20%+ THC (if the breeding and labeling are to be believed), for $70 including tax.

Pre-legalization, 1/4 ounces of whatever strain of kind bud your dealer had at the time went for $100 sometimes $120.  Yes, you could buy ounces and get a discount, but I never met anyone selling ounces of good weed for $70.

And I don't mind paying a bit more for a good selection of product.  Different strains, wax, vapes, etc.  It's nice to have a selection like that.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In Oregon I'm paying the same price I was 30 years ago, for 100x better product which actually has labels and is tested.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because you dumbshiats made it a corporatist oligopoly [and monopoly in some areas iirc] instead of freeing it up.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NJ doesn't have shatter or wax in their med dispensaries so that shiat is still flying around like crazy on the streets.
 
danvon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My state is the same way. Full disclosure, I don't partake anymore because I finally came to the realization that the enjoyable first 30 minutes of being high wasn't worth the next 3 hours of picking over everything I've done and being overly self-critical about myself.

That being said, I do have a lot of friends who are constantly high. When I've asked about the costs, I have never had any of them say that the legal dispensary is cheaper than their preferred supplier. In some instances, even for the exact same strain, the cost is higher at the dispensary.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Also, law enforcement has de-emphasized arresting and prosecuting for small amounts. You're allowed to grow 6 plants per person, but you have 9 or 10? Meh. If your customers can grow their own product for free, they're going to buy less from your dispensary.


Depends on the level of laziness.
I have plenty of room to grow a garden, and good soil in a temperate climate.
We still buy vegetables at the store.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: Urmuf Hamer: Too-Tall: If you want to put an end to a black market for an easily obtained illegal intoxicant you shouldn't set up a legal market at much higher prices.

Or... Realize that extraordinarily ignorant and fearful people are going to act like a reasonably safe substance is the dangerous illegal intoxicant they've been propagandized about in racist and other divisive characterizations for about a hundred years and opt to make stupid restrictions that keep the black market thriving in a majority of the state, CA and elsewhere.

It used to be much more safe until the potency was bred up to insane levels.  Now you have teens showing up with cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome in the ER.  I know one personally (not a relation).  It's not as rare as one might think.  Illegality is improper regulation for drugs in my opinion.  It played a part in the development of the potency problem but it's also due to idiot plant breeders who have to outdo each other...and other quirks of human nature.

/Plenty of blame to go around.
//why we can't have nice things...etc., etc.


It's like the craft brewers seeing who can make the biggest hop bomb.
Cannabis and hops are botanically related.
Look at a hop flower, it looks like a big ol' nugget.
Currently enjoying Forbidden Dream.
Wake and bake.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Because you dumbshiats made it a corporatist oligopoly [and monopoly in some areas iirc] instead of freeing it up.


"This is why you should be voting Republican."

/This is what some RWNJs actually believe.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mouser: Typical Big Government keeping the small businessman down.  This is why you should be voting Republican.


Nah, Hollywood has enough lizard people taking over the world and many of us actually believe in science. And they'll make pot illegal again. At least the fringe groups of the Democrat party are based in reality.
 
Mouser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: gameshowhost: Because you dumbshiats made it a corporatist oligopoly [and monopoly in some areas iirc] instead of freeing it up.

"This is why you should be voting Republican."

/This is what some RWNJs actually believe.


Well, at least until the RNC starts taking donations from Big Weed, but the point still stands.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: gameshowhost: Because you dumbshiats made it a corporatist oligopoly [and monopoly in some areas iirc] instead of freeing it up.

"This is why you should be voting Republican."

/This is what some RWNJs actually believe.


yeah, i know. but dems still farked it up and need to fix it.

/fixing it takes away the 'so vote R' silliness
//i don't understand why that's such a difficult notion for dems sometimes
 
Katwang
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who would've thought 20 years ago we would be on a recreational pot mailing list.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Mouser: Typical Big Government keeping the small businessman down.  This is why you should be voting Republican.

Nah, Hollywood has enough lizard people taking over the world and many of us actually believe in science. And they'll make pot illegal again. At least the fringe groups of the Democrat party are based in reality.


It's called the Democratic Party, dumbass.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am eagerly awaiting any sort of news from California that doesn't end with them curb stomping their economy.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why go to two spots when you can get your weed and coke in one
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I may or may not have been a pirate in my day... I can tell you you can still get some $200 ounces of very good stuff in Illinois, but not at a dispensary.

/ +1 For Colorado for figuring this stuff out!
//  \o/ Rocky Mountain High
/// Something witty for the win
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Could've fooled me.  The weed stores around here are always blitzed
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Black market weed?
media3.giphy.comView Full Size


/It's MUCH better than the average dispo warehouse weed
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They probably could if they did it right. Stop making so difficult and expensive to get a license. Then you have the towns that won't allow dispensaries. If the google map is even remotely accurate, most of the dispensaries are clustered in basically two places. California is a big place. No one is gonna drive for hours to buy from a legal dispensary when they can just get it from a guy down the street.
 
Rantz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Weed
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I am not sure I am convinced that 2.1/100K is an inadequate number of dispensaries - That's not far off what we have here in Nevada, and the resulting concentration here is quite nice - multiple dispensaries in virtually every urban neighborhood, many of them 24/7.

I am sure that the concentration, like here, is uneven, but I am just not convinced that it is a sign of a weak market, inasmuch as a non-oversaturated one.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Katwang: Who would've thought 20 years ago we would be on a recreational pot mailing list.
[Fark user image 425x270]
[Fark user image 425x318]


Downstate, you drive along the highway and the billboards alternate between sports gambling and pot. Wouldn't have expected that even 10 years ago.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rantz: Weed


Where do you get your weed? - Grandma's boy
Youtube GdBOCeruX2o
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tag needs to be Icronic.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah well I'm not in an alley in the sketchy part of town at 1:30 a.m. waiting on a guy named Jackel to show up with a baggie either
So I'm good
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You libs and your taxes and regs.  Just can't help yourselves, can you?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: You libs and your taxes and regs.  Just can't help yourselves, can you?


The problem isn't taxation-regulation, it's the market structure.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This has been a huge problem in Massachusetts also.  We legalized recreational weed a few years ago by ballot referendum but many (most?) towns refuse to allow dispensaries to open, meaning there's a shortage of legal outlets to buy the stuff.

I'm not familiar with pricing nor with numbers on the illegal and legal markets.  I can't even find current, good data with a quick web search on the number of recreational dispensaries that have opened.  But it seems like a similar situation to california.  Based on what I hear "around", most people who indulge "know a guy" they get it from.

Meanwhile I read on NextDoor about people wringing their hands every time someone applies for a dispensary license.  People seriously resorted to argumentum ad Lovejoy when someone applied to open one a couple of hundred yards from a city park in Somerville.  (Never mind that you have to be 21 to buy the stuff.)  I wonder how many of these people are hypocrites who voted pro legalization but are trying to block dispensaries.

The real secret is to treat it like alcohol: regulate it, tax it, allow numerous retail outlets in neighborhoods, and if dispensary operators are caught breaking the law, not paying taxes, selling to minors, etc., then revoke their license.

/I don't know why I'm getting so worked up about this, I don't indulge so I don't even have a dog in this fight.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wow. High taxes and excessive regulation screws up markets. Who could have predicted that except everyone who knows anything about economics?
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
For the record, I voted no on 64. It was garbage then, and is garbage now.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: This has been a huge problem in Massachusetts also.  We legalized recreational weed a few years ago by ballot referendum but many (most?) towns refuse to allow dispensaries to open, meaning there's a shortage of legal outlets to buy the stuff.

I'm not familiar with pricing nor with numbers on the illegal and legal markets.  I can't even find current, good data with a quick web search on the number of recreational dispensaries that have opened.  But it seems like a similar situation to california.  Based on what I hear "around", most people who indulge "know a guy" they get it from.

Meanwhile I read on NextDoor about people wringing their hands every time someone applies for a dispensary license.  People seriously resorted to argumentum ad Lovejoy when someone applied to open one a couple of hundred yards from a city park in Somerville.  (Never mind that you have to be 21 to buy the stuff.)  I wonder how many of these people are hypocrites who voted pro legalization but are trying to block dispensaries.

The real secret is to treat it like alcohol: regulate it, tax it, allow numerous retail outlets in neighborhoods, and if dispensary operators are caught breaking the law, not paying taxes, selling to minors, etc., then revoke their license.

/I don't know why I'm getting so worked up about this, I don't indulge so I don't even have a dog in this fight.


The real secret is to nationalize it and let Amazon deliver it.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: Urmuf Hamer: Too-Tall: If you want to put an end to a black market for an easily obtained illegal intoxicant you shouldn't set up a legal market at much higher prices.

Or... Realize that extraordinarily ignorant and fearful people are going to act like a reasonably safe substance is the dangerous illegal intoxicant they've been propagandized about in racist and other divisive characterizations for about a hundred years and opt to make stupid restrictions that keep the black market thriving in a majority of the state, CA and elsewhere.

It used to be much more safe until the potency was bred up to insane levels.  Now you have teens showing up with cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome in the ER.  I know one personally (not a relation).  It's not as rare as one might think.  Illegality is improper regulation for drugs in my opinion.  It played a part in the development of the potency problem but it's also due to idiot plant breeders who have to outdo each other...and other quirks of human nature.

/Plenty of blame to go around.
//why we can't have nice things...etc., etc.


Weed doesn't cause any negative effects! Hur dur
 
woodjf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Also, law enforcement has de-emphasized arresting and prosecuting for small amounts. You're allowed to grow 6 plants per person, but you have 9 or 10? Meh. If your customers can grow their own product for free, they're going to buy less from your dispensary.


Outdoor it's basically free if you have seeds but indoor is pretty damn expensive just for power.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At one point, cities in California (of which, as the article has pointed out, 68% have banned pot stores entirely) wanted to be able to prohibit delivery services from delivering to addresses in their boundaries. It was possibly the one sane legal ruling out of all this that cities could not do so.
 
zbtop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
CA's implementation of legalization has been...less than stellar, particularly the extent to which local govs have power to regulate things.

Of course you have problems with unlicensed places operating when the local govs get their panties in a twist and refuse to license anyone to operate in town (just because they can), someone will set up up shop illegally. When the regs tell people they can only set up shop in the business/industrial area more suited to auto dealerships, that's nowhere near their customer base, the market will...find a way.

OR has a problem with overproduction leaking to other states, but not with the sales end like CA does. In PDX, I've got 3 dispensaries within a five minute walk of my front door, they have one security door and otherwise operate like a corner liquor store. In CA, you have to drive out five or ten miles or fifteen miles, often find an unapparent entrance, and then deal with double-sequenced security doors, often armed guards, and a concierge Apple-store like managed experience.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Remember when nickle bags sold for $5?
 
The Flexecutioner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm in Kentucky. The best moonshine never comes off a store shelf.  Also, the worst moonshine doesn't either.

/know your dealer
//I don't know these corporations
 
advex101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: If you want to put an end to a black market for an easily obtained illegal intoxicant you shouldn't set up a legal market at much higher prices.


Why are they fighting "the invisible hand" of the market?  Let the market set the price.  This is what is wrong with monopolies.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Meh, flower is almost half the price of the dispensaries vs. black market in PA.  Vape cartridges are relatively cheap (legally).

Whatever, I still got a guy to reliably get an oz for $220.
 
