(Some Drone Guy)   Drone searching for hidden graves brought down by locals who claimed it was spreading covid. Things went quickly downhill from there   (mexiconewsdaily.com) divider line
25
Snotnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice to know it's not just Republicans who are batshiat crazy.

/ I guess
// No, not really
/// Morons.  I see morons.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mexican hillbilly's.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
when more state officials arrived to control the situation, their vehicles were set on fire

Sounds like Kentucky
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess it's refreshing to see some folks' paranoid delusions are directed towards avoiding Covid instead of embracing it.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
People is people
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What are these "hidden graves," and why is the government searching for them? And why was there no attempt to inform the local residents of this search?
Sounds like there's a lot more to this story.
 
Snort
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We should build a wall to keep ignorant loonies like this out.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I bet that, next time, that drone will bring along a bottle of champagne.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisME
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"He said the unfortunate events could have been avoided if the government had been open about its activities locals weren't so effing stupidly paranoid."
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

allears: What are these "hidden graves," and why is the government searching for them? And why was there no attempt to inform the local residents of this search?
Sounds like there's a lot more to this story.


Drug cartels.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It appears that the residents were moved to aggression by the belief that the drone was spreading COVID-19.

Considering the alleged hidden graves it sounds like a lot of things move the residents to aggression.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Uh-oh, they know about the covid-spreading drones.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
so alarmed that they brought down the unmanned aircraft, destroyed it, took some state employees hostage and set fire to five government vehicles.

And here I was thinking there were no headhunter tribes left.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

allears: What are these "hidden graves," and why is the government searching for them? And why was there no attempt to inform the local residents of this search?
Sounds like there's a lot more to this story.


I'm guessing cartel murder victims? I'm guessing that besides the ones they leave out in the open as an example, a lot of people probably also disappear there.

Also, TFA said they did try to explain what they were doing to the locals but they didn't believe them.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Snotnose: Nice to know it's not just Republicans who are batshiat crazy.

/ I guess
// No, not really
/// Morons.  I see morons.


They probably take pride in their intelligence, not realizing how stupid they really are.  If they were living in the U.S. they would be Republicans, that's for sure.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"Residents of Soledad Atzompa, Veracruz, were alarmed to see a drone passing over their area, so alarmed that they brought down the unmanned aircraft, destroyed it, took some state employees hostage and set fire to five government vehicles."

<Ronburgundyescalatedquickly.jpg>
 
dittybopper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA:
The leaders said the state search commission gave no indication that they would be in the area, nor that they would be flying drones.

there's your problem right there.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Snotnose: Nice to know it's not just Republicans who are batshiat crazy.

/ I guess
// No, not really
/// Morons.  I see morons.


At least they believe in Covid.

They probably has reason to not trust the government as well, probably related to the hidden graves. I assume the area is controlled by the cartels, so they don't see much to the police, unless they arrest and torture some locals, which they do.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How would that work? Your chance of getting infected outdoors is greatly lower than indoors due to the virus being dispersed by wind. Now you have a drone flying way above people on the ground. Anything it sprays would swept away and dispersed by the slightest wind before it hits the ground.

It would seem that either the drone needs to be about a foot above the people while spraying or you would need one of those fire fighting tankers dumping thousands of gallons for it to work.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: allears: What are these "hidden graves," and why is the government searching for them? And why was there no attempt to inform the local residents of this search?
Sounds like there's a lot more to this story.

Drug cartels.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"..a Náhuatl poet and translator from the area, the local residents are peaceful but no longer willing to tolerate having their rights violated."

The educated poet is the spokesperson for the previously described 'Mexican hillbillies?' Does he think he's Zach de la Rocha?
 
rummonkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

allears: What are these "hidden graves," and why is the government searching for them? And why was there no attempt to inform the local residents of this search?
Sounds like there's a lot more to this story.


That's drug cartel country you're talking about there. I'll give you one guess as to what kind of graves they're looking for. And once you correctly guessed that one you already have the answer as to why they wouldn't have announced it or coordinated with locals in the search.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kabloink: How would that work? Your chance of getting infected outdoors is greatly lower than indoors due to the virus being dispersed by wind. Now you have a drone flying way above people on the ground. Anything it sprays would swept away and dispersed by the slightest wind before it hits the ground.

It would seem that either the drone needs to be about a foot above the people while spraying or you would need one of those fire fighting tankers dumping thousands of gallons for it to work.


How it works is by the time you got two words into that explanation you've been taken hostage and your vehicle set aflame.
 
houstondragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
