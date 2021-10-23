 Skip to content
(WCPO Cincinnati)   Ohio high school cancels school play because one character might be gay (probably because local pastor pulled the 'think of the children' card). Kids vow to put on play anyway in a community theater setting. Tag for the kids, GFM for theater rental   (wcpo.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like this pastor has no idea what the Streisand Effect really is, or, perhaps he thinks it's when the other guys at the Christian Fellowship Weekend put him in a crotchless Yentl costume
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So sayeth the shepherd!!!

/the second one really sucked
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
While Jeff Lyle, teaching pastor at Good News Gathering, said he is in favor of canceling the play, he said in an email he never spoke to the school board, who he believes made the decision. Lyle said the play is "inappropriate for a number of reasons" - pointing to implied sexual activity between the unmarried, innuendo and foul language, but said he is not aware of any role he had in the play's cancellation.

The Bible has those and much worse things.
 
JTtheCajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's not too far from here...I hope I can score tickets.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"They want to say the town is just not ready, but how are you not ready? It's 2021," Ryan Cronan said.

That's only 1424 in redneck years.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hillsboro, Ohio, the city shiatty enough to elect Drew Hastings as mayor

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm sure we can fund that thing in seconds.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good work high school and pastor, you've kept the gay out of theater. Once and for all!
 
spudbeach [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: I'm sure we can fund that thing in seconds.


I donated, and they are less than $700 away from their goal.  Yeah, we can do this.

Gay is not inappropriate for children, just toxic adults.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nobody tell him that Jesus and Mary Magdalene were the basis for Will & Grace.

/Jack was Simon Peter
//featuring Leslie Jordan as Judas

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wait? WHO cancelled the play?
School board?
Principal?

...
 
wademh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: I'm sure we can fund that thing in seconds.



$20 in from me.

Less than $300 to go.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Worried about the gay in a stage production?  Tell me you've never seen live theater without telling me you've never seen live theater.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wademh: [Fark user image 634x92]


He's got a lot to learn about people who were told not to judge others.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: While Jeff Lyle, teaching pastor at Good News Gathering, said he is in favor of canceling the play, he said in an email he never spoke to the school board, who he believes made the decision. Lyle said the play is "inappropriate for a number of reasons" - pointing to implied sexual activity between the unmarried, innuendo and foul language, but said he is not aware of any role he had in the play's cancellation.

The Bible has those and much worse things.


He didn't have to speak to the board. His mini...er parents of students did it for him.

/ The kids should do a play on Mother Mary
// graphically
 
Katwang
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Worried about the gay in a stage production?  Tell me you've never seen live theater without telling me you've never seen live theater.


I was thinking the same thing. He hasn't been to acoustic night at the local coffee shop either.
 
