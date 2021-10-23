 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   He confronted and killed an unarmed man, 11 days later was arrested for it, and then was out of jail in just two hours. Welcome to being white in Texas   (yahoo.com) divider line
74
    More: Asinine, Capital punishment, Sheriff, Murder, Police, Terry Turner, 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi, Turner's arrest, Oklahoma prison inmate Richard Glossip  
•       •       •

1445 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2021 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



74 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If you see a suspicious car in your driveway and you go out to talk to the driver and they drive away why would you chase them down, much less shoot them. Isn't the point just to make them go away?

We shouldn't kill people.
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Shut up, commie.  😛

/I hate my state
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Despite Turner's claims, the probable cause affidavit states no guns were found inside of Dghoughi's car

Texas???

Burn. In. Hell.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

puffy999: Despite Turner's claims, the probable cause affidavit states no guns were found inside of Dghoughi's car

Texas???

Burn. In. Hell.


Err, I meant that as a statement TOWARD Texas.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pretty certain if I saw a gunman chasing me down the street I'd try to flee too, they act like that is somehow suspicious.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Xai: Pretty certain if I saw a gunman chasing me down the street I'd try to flee too, they act like that is somehow suspicious.


You watch, too. If justice prevails and the murderer is charged and convicted with murder, it'll be a case of "why should we change our laws?m Justice was served!"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The best part is the DA is convening a Grand Jury on whom he can blame his failure to prosecute.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You would think that any notion of self-defense is destroyed when you chase someone down to kill them. However, this occurred in the state of Texas, and an older white man shot and killed a brown person.

I don't ever intend on setting foot within the state borders of Texas. I believe I would have to basically shoot dead any old white men to avoid getting shot myself. This world is farking nuts.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: puffy999: Despite Turner's claims, the probable cause affidavit states no guns were found inside of Dghoughi's car

Texas???

Burn. In. Hell.

Err, I meant that as a statement TOWARD Texas.


I figured the alternative was that you are from Texas, and you were condemning the victim for being unarmed.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stand your ground was always a license for murder
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The best part is the DA is convening a Grand Jury on whom he can blame his failure to prosecute.


Nah. Grand Jury is the best place to sort out what level of Homicide is going to be appropriate.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reverse the situation... could you imagine the outrage from the right
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: I believe I would have to basically shoot dead any old white men to avoid getting shot myself. This world is farking nuts.


Stay put.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: If you see a suspicious car in your driveway and you go out to talk to the driver and they drive away why would you chase them down, much less shoot them. Isn't the point just to make them go away?

We shouldn't kill people.


For once, you've said something not-stupid.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He pointed a gun at me and I shot," Turner said,

Usually that excuse only works for cops but it is Texas.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: You would think that any notion of self-defense is destroyed when you chase someone down to kill them. However, this occurred in the state of Texas, and an older white man shot and killed a brown person.

I don't ever intend on setting foot within the state borders of Texas. I believe I would have to basically shoot dead any old white men to avoid getting shot myself. This world is farking nuts.


Since I've lived here, there have been several incidents of older white men chasing after people and shooting them. And getting away with it.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whosits_112: feckingmorons: If you see a suspicious car in your driveway and you go out to talk to the driver and they drive away why would you chase them down, much less shoot them. Isn't the point just to make them go away?

We shouldn't kill people.

For once, you've said something not-stupid.


Stopped clock, or exception make the rule rules?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, someone parks their car on someone else's driveway at 4:00am with their lights off. In Texas. And they thought they wouldn't get shot?
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I said STOP being evil, not keep being evil.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: Wait, someone parks their car on someone else's driveway at 4:00am with their lights off. In Texas. And they thought they wouldn't get shot?


I dunno, maybe he was an Uber driver and pulled into the wrong driveway to wait on a customer.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They made the black kid who shot up the school a couple of weeks ago spend the night in jail before they released him on bail. Two tier system of justice.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: "He pointed a gun at me and I shot," Turner said,

Usually that excuse only works for cops but it is Texas.


I remember a case years ago. Neighbor sees house allegedly getting robbed. Grabs his rifle and confronts suspected burglars. They attempt to flee. Both shot and killed by neighbor. No charges were filed. But in that case I think they were actually robbing the house.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joe_H​o​rn_shooting_controversy
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at that smug smirk in that mugshot.

It's the smirk of a man who knows he'll get away with it.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Reverse the situation... could you imagine the outrage from the right


I can't reach that stage of imagination...I can't imagine a brown/black person bonding out like that and in less than a couple of hours from arrest. Probably walked in and was directly processed in and out without even seeing a jail cell.


/in the spirit of fairness, the article doesn't attempt to answer why the deceased was there in the first place.
//assuming he was in the driveway in the first place
///no security cameras in the area?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: whosits_112: feckingmorons: If you see a suspicious car in your driveway and you go out to talk to the driver and they drive away why would you chase them down, much less shoot them. Isn't the point just to make them go away?

We shouldn't kill people.

For once, you've said something not-stupid.

Stopped clock, or exception make the rule rules?


What do you two have against Fecking?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Reverse the situation... could you imagine the outrage from the right


Imagine Adil Dghoughi was named Gabby Pettito and was a cute blonde girl.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: BizarreMan: whosits_112: feckingmorons: If you see a suspicious car in your driveway and you go out to talk to the driver and they drive away why would you chase them down, much less shoot them. Isn't the point just to make them go away?

We shouldn't kill people.

For once, you've said something not-stupid.

Stopped clock, or exception make the rule rules?

What do you two have against Fecking?


He's (almost) always on the wrong side of every argument.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Circusdog320: Reverse the situation... could you imagine the outrage from the right

Imagine Adil Dghoughi was named Gabby Pettito and was a cute blonde girl.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Reek!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My internet law degree is out of date, but isn't it a requirement to get a grand jury indictment to prosecute a murder case?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there is nothing good about Texas. it is a state full of douche bags. no need to leave the country, the country should give it back to Mexico.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
another good god-fearing christian, no doubt
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reek!: My internet law degree is out of date, but isn't it a requirement to get a grand jury indictment to prosecute a murder case?


No.

Only a handful of murder cases ever go to the grand jury. All that has to happen is for the DA to refer the case for trial. It usually only happens if the DA wants to be sure the case is solid, like if the defendant is high-profile or if the case turns on a novel or unusual interpretation of evidence.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: BizarreMan: whosits_112: feckingmorons: If you see a suspicious car in your driveway and you go out to talk to the driver and they drive away why would you chase them down, much less shoot them. Isn't the point just to make them go away?

We shouldn't kill people.

For once, you've said something not-stupid.

Stopped clock, or exception make the rule rules?

What do you two have against Fecking?


You know he rolls troll, right?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the DA is ducking for cover.
 
payattention
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA - Todd said that while she feels hopeful about Turner's arrest, she was also wary that the officials might be charging Turner because of the "pressure" that has been put on them.

Really??

/CYA will be in full effect, you can bet on that
//from the killer on up to the county prosecutor. there will be theater but that will be it
///If the driver had been white, I am thinking none of this would have happened. But, this IS Texas, so who can say?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chucknasty: there is nothing good about Texas. it is a state full of douche bags. no need to leave the country, the country should give it back to Mexico.


Austin's nice, sometimes.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: chucknasty: there is nothing good about Texas. it is a state full of douche bags. no need to leave the country, the country should give it back to Mexico.

Austin's nice, sometimes.


It is, but it is growing so fast, that it's becoming a mess.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chucknasty: there is nothing good about Texas. it is a state full of douche bags. no need to leave the country, the country should give it back to Mexico.


Texas is nice.

Texans on the other hand...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Turner was charged with murder but it will be up to a grand jury to decide whether to indict him.

Huh?
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Injuries to both his head *and* his left hand?

The poor farking dude was instinctively trying the block the impending violence. What the hell, Texas?
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Tyrone Slothrop: chucknasty: there is nothing good about Texas. it is a state full of douche bags. no need to leave the country, the country should give it back to Mexico.

Austin's nice, sometimes.

It is, but it is growing so fast, that it's becoming a mess.


I understand that the Republicans have a "dividing freeway" plan to basically destroy the city, like they did Detroit.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ok, so, a casual Google search didn't really provide me with a reason why a grand jury is only used for some cases, but not for others.

Can any Farker tell me why they are only used sometimes?
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Turner was charged with murder but it will be up to a grand jury to decide whether to indict him.

Huh?


Like I said - ducking for cover.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Isn't the point just to make them go away?


I mean, he did a pretty good job of making the guy go away.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Circusdog320: Reverse the situation... could you imagine the outrage from the right

I can't reach that stage of imagination...I can't imagine a brown/black person bonding out like that and in less than a couple of hours from arrest. Probably walked in and was directly processed in and out without even seeing a jail cell.


/in the spirit of fairness, the article doesn't attempt to answer why the deceased was there in the first place.
//assuming he was in the driveway in the first place
///no security cameras in the area?


There are any of a thousand reasons I can think of that are both farious and nefarious.

Maybe next time, call the cops and let them sort it out. Or just wait and see if the guy leaves, which is what I would do. Why was the shooter awake at 4 am locked and loaded protecting his driveway? What kind of maniac or meth dealer is up prowling around at 4 am?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Resident Muslim: Circusdog320: Reverse the situation... could you imagine the outrage from the right

I can't reach that stage of imagination...I can't imagine a brown/black person bonding out like that and in less than a couple of hours from arrest. Probably walked in and was directly processed in and out without even seeing a jail cell.


/in the spirit of fairness, the article doesn't attempt to answer why the deceased was there in the first place.
//assuming he was in the driveway in the first place
///no security cameras in the area?

There are any of a thousand reasons I can think of that are both farious and nefarious.

Maybe next time, call the cops and let them sort it out. Or just wait and see if the guy leaves, which is what I would do. Why was the shooter awake at 4 am locked and loaded protecting his driveway? What kind of maniac or meth dealer is up prowling around at 4 am?


But if you call the cops and let them sort it out, they will get the kill not you.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Resident Muslim: Circusdog320: Reverse the situation... could you imagine the outrage from the right

I can't reach that stage of imagination...I can't imagine a brown/black person bonding out like that and in less than a couple of hours from arrest. Probably walked in and was directly processed in and out without even seeing a jail cell.


/in the spirit of fairness, the article doesn't attempt to answer why the deceased was there in the first place.
//assuming he was in the driveway in the first place
///no security cameras in the area?

There are any of a thousand reasons I can think of that are both farious and nefarious.

Maybe next time, call the cops and let them sort it out. Or just wait and see if the guy leaves, which is what I would do. Why was the shooter awake at 4 am locked and loaded protecting his driveway? What kind of maniac or meth dealer is up prowling around at 4 am?


Well, the article did say that the dude woke up to use the toilet. Glanced out the window and saw the stranger's car in his driveway. To be fair, I would have freaked too. Yet I would have called the cops, not gone out in my skivvies and waving a gun around.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Brosephus: You would think that any notion of self-defense is destroyed when you chase someone down to kill them. However, this occurred in the state of Texas, and an older white man shot and killed a brown person.

I don't ever intend on setting foot within the state borders of Texas. I believe I would have to basically shoot dead any old white men to avoid getting shot myself. This world is farking nuts.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
eswan [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Ok, so, a casual Google search didn't really provide me with a reason why a grand jury is only used for some cases, but not for others.

Can any Farker tell me why they are only used sometimes?


Marcus Aurelius: The best part is the DA is convening a Grand Jury on whom he can blame his failure to prosecute.
 
rga184
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Boo_Guy: "He pointed a gun at me and I shot," Turner said,

Usually that excuse only works for cops but it is Texas.

I remember a case years ago. Neighbor sees house allegedly getting robbed. Grabs his rifle and confronts suspected burglars. They attempt to flee. Both shot and killed by neighbor. No charges were filed. But in that case I think they were actually robbing the house.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joe_Ho​rn_shooting_controversy


Holy crap.  He says "I'm gonna kill 'em" on the phone before killing them.  How does that not show intent?  He shot them in the back, he said he was going to kill them, and he still got off.
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.