(KTVU Bay Area News)   San José "community officer" threatens to kill cops on right wing board. Better believe that's a paid suspension for a few days   (ktvu.com) divider line
Valter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Utterly ridiculous. Pants-on-fire-on-head stupid.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He wasn't yet even fully-patched, but threatened to kill cops?

It should be interesting to see how this shakes out.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"You start to lose that trust when you can't rely on the backgrounding of police officers," said state Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-27th Dist.), which encompasses San Jose. "You will have people patrolling our streets with a badge and a gun that do not see us in the community as equals."

Wow someone in power gets it AND said it out loud.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Police Brutality - Community Support
Youtube aapEbnIOcE8
 
LaChanz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"In the posting, he advocates violence against police officers, and members of rival political parties."


So... what's his Fark handle? That kind of shiat happens here on an hourly basis.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boo_Guy: "You start to lose that trust when you can't rely on the backgrounding of police officers," said state Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-27th Dist.), which encompasses San Jose. "You will have people patrolling our streets with a badge and a gun that do not see us in the community as equals."

Wow someone in power gets it AND said it out loud.


He used to be my assemblyman when I lived in his district, really solid dude. Definitely one of the good ones.
 
