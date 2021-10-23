 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Woman charged with murder had hit list of potential future victims. No word on whether Billy Madison was one of those   (mlive.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Murder, Judy M. Boyer, codefendant Ryan P. Beatty, Felony, Clare police officers, murder charges, rural Clare County, deaths of Henry L. Boyer  
•       •       •

350 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2021 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article kept referencing a 54-year-old woman, but kept showing pictures of a 78-year-old man. I'm confused
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you will, people these days lack planning and good follow through.
 
Rani13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: The article kept referencing a 54-year-old woman, but kept showing pictures of a 78-year-old man. I'm confused


That's a hard ass 54
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems nice.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I know ammo is expensive these days, but a murder spree with a 22 rifle just seems off. This is America. I thought all spree killers liked to play army when they went murdering.
 
Valter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stop being evil.

Just stop, ok?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.