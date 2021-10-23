 Skip to content
(Vox)   The fate of the world will be decided in Glasgow   (vox.com) divider line
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, been nice knowing some of ya.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like any agreement will last under any kind of stress. Or change in leadership.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Telling countries to say no to fossil fuels works about as well as telling kids to say no to drugs.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The fate of the world was decided several decades ago. What's being discussed now is the fate of the messaging
 
daffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Great. We're all going to die.
 
bittermang
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They really need to stop framing this as "the world"

This planet is an indifferent, uncaring ball of dirt and water. It has existed for a billion years, and it's doing just fine.

Humanity and wildlife, even the dinosaurs, are a recent invention. Barely a blip on the scale of time of this world. And I would argue that the experiment has been fun, but ultimately a practice in real time entropy. The planet will continue to exist perfectly fine without life. See also: all known observed planets we have catalogued so far.
 
bittermang
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

daffy: Great. We're all going to die.


I mean, ultimately, that is the one truth that none of us can escape.

Except that one guy, and that shiat was so crazy, they wrote a best selling book about him.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah. Because when something has no teeth there is incentive to do it right subby?


Juwt like every international agreement ever
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

daffy: Great. We're all going to die.


Matt McGinn - My Way Parody (RARE)
Youtube VEG4nVvrfUk


/ welp where screwed
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are they going to give China another exemption so that that any progress made by the rest of the world is more than offset by the pollution spewing from China?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
bittermang:

Life emerged pretty much as soon as it was cool enough from the most common elements in the universe and has been here the whole time since.

Sometimes, there's a mass extinction. We're in one now.  but if we don't get control of the carbon, we might turn into venus. Then we'll never get Real Klingon porn.
 
KB202
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Are they going to give China another exemption so that that any progress made by the rest of the world is more than offset by the pollution spewing from China?


Africa: How is China any different from the UK, the US, and Russia? Let them all wipe each other off the face of the earth so we can have nice things again.

Oh, and please stop sending us all of your used clothes.
 
Likwit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We're farked.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KB202: OgreMagi: Are they going to give China another exemption so that that any progress made by the rest of the world is more than offset by the pollution spewing from China?

Africa: How is China any different from the UK, the US, and Russia? Let them all wipe each other off the face of the earth so we can have nice things again.

Oh, and please stop sending us all of your used clothes.


This is the first time in recent history that Americans kept the merch from the loser of the last presidential election.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pretty much.
It's been fun, but it hasn't been that much fun.
 
starsrift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bittermang: They really need to stop framing this as "the world"

This planet is an indifferent, uncaring ball of dirt and water. It has existed for a billion years, and it's doing just fine.

Humanity and wildlife, even the dinosaurs, are a recent invention. Barely a blip on the scale of time of this world. And I would argue that the experiment has been fun, but ultimately a practice in real time entropy. The planet will continue to exist perfectly fine without life. See also: all known observed planets we have catalogued so far.


That's a distinction without a difference. It's fine to be a pedantic prat, but climate change is destroying lives right now. Not on the cosmic timescale you grandiosely refer to.  It's happening now. Today. This last year. Next year.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KB202: Oh, and please stop sending us all of your used clothes.


Used clothes sent to Africa destroyed one of the few viable small industries they had.   People used to make a (very) modest living making cloth and clothing.  Massive used clothing donations put a stop to that.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"If the agreement's not Scottish, it's CRAP"
 
adamatari
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Are they going to give China another exemption so that that any progress made by the rest of the world is more than offset by the pollution spewing from China?


China is taking it more seriously than the US. They are building solar and wind at a breakneck pace. I am no fan of the CCP but they aren't messing around. They already get 26% of their electricity from renewables, compared to 17% for the US.

So... If you're blaming China, they're walking the walk. The US is not even trying. The country is practically owned by the oil and gas industries and always has been - that's WHY the US is the #1 power in the world, we have tons of oil and gas and we've used it to be the biggest manufacturer for decades (even now, we have tons of manufacturing). But because of this, the US can't and won't get off fossil fuels in any serious fashion.

As for "fate of the world", that has nothing to do with this meeting. That's not in the hands of the politicians. Nature is already moving. Humans are one of many species that have walked the earth.
 
