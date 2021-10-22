 Skip to content
(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 860: "Spooky Season".
posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2021 at 12:01 AM



Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Spooky Season

Description: It's spooky season. Show us photos that evoke this time: Halloween decorations, creepy costumes, boneyards, actual ghosts, etc.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
She hands out the candy - 1

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Broader view
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIMG8840 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/Snow White
///Denver, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/Zac Brown Band
//Charlotte NC
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Paris Catacombs

Catacombs of Paris - Skulls
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Paris_Catacombs_IMGP8617

A heart made of skulls
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Paris_Catacombs_IMGP8634

Skulls in color - Paris Catacombs
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Crow on the cedar tree.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stay puff during thunderstorm
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Foggy morning
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cemetery with town lights and headstones lit by mercury vapor lamps. Jefferson, Oregon 1980.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kodak Portra 160, Pentax K1000, and either a Helios 44 or Carl Zeiss Jena 135mm large format lens for the swirl
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Local cosplayer as Hell Girl
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


From the most recent local cosplay get together
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
on La Isla de las Muñecas - the island of the dolls -in Xochimilco Mexico City, Mexico.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
taken on a night tour of Presbitero Maestro cemetery in Lima, Peru.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
After a long night at the Paseo de las Animas in Merida, Mexico the sleepy calavera takes to his bed.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Scary season indeed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Kings Park Psychiatric Center on Long Island. Never figured out what a hatchet was doing in the nut house...
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Kings Park Psychiatric Center on Long Island
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Kings Park Psychiatric Center on Long Island
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Decor by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

